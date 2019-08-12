How Good Is Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we'll evaluate Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Snam:

0.084 = €1.4b ÷ (€23b - €6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Snam has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Is Snam's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Snam's ROCE is fairly close to the Gas Utilities industry average of 7.9%. Separate from how Snam stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Snam currently has an ROCE of 8.4%, compared to its ROCE of 5.5% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Snam's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:SRG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Snam's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Snam has total liabilities of €6.0b and total assets of €23b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Snam's ROCE

If Snam continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.