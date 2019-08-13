How Good Is STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we'll look at STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for STERIS:

0.10 = US$495m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, STERIS has an ROCE of 10%.

See our latest analysis for STERIS

Is STERIS's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see STERIS's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Medical Equipment industry. Separate from how STERIS stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that , STERIS currently has an ROCE of 10% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.6%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how STERIS's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:STE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for STERIS.

Do STERIS's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

STERIS has total liabilities of US$433m and total assets of US$5.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.3% of its total assets. STERIS has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.

Our Take On STERIS's ROCE

STERIS looks like an ok business, but on this analysis it is not at the top of our buy list. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than STERIS. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.