‘It was a good team win’: Argyle Eagles fly past Frisco Memorial, secure big victory

ARGYLE -- Quarterback John Gailey ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, while running back Chase Bagley scored three rushing TDs, as the Argyle Eagles (2-2, 1-0) soared to a 56-26 victory over the Frisco Memorial Warriors in a District 3-5A D2 matchup Friday night at Argyle ISD Eagle Stadium.

“It was a good team win,” said Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers. “I loved our physicality. We were purposeful with our play calling and we executed our game plan.”

The Eagles wasted no time in setting the tempo for the contest, driving 63 yards on six plays with the game’s opening possession, capped by a Gailey 38-yard TD gallop.

After the Eagle defense forced a three-and-out, Argyle needed just four plays to march 61 yards in 51 seconds. The drive was highlighted by a 42-yard completion to Will Krzysiak to the Memorial seven-yard line. Gailey scored on a two-yard keeper one play later that forged a 14-0 advantage less than four minutes into the first period.

“Total team win,” said Gailey. “Our line blocked their butts off. Our receivers did a great job, and the run game was excellent.”

Later in the quarter, Maguire Gasperson made a leaping grab on a short pass and sprinted 46 yards for a TD that gave the Eagles a commanding 21-0 lead heading to the second stanza.

Preston Slaton and Bagley registered second-quarter TD runs of 18 and 5 yards, respectively. The plays were sandwiched around a Frisco Memorial 65-yard TD pass from Damarion McPherson to Drake Grimes, as the Eagles held a 35-6 lead at intermission.

Frisco Memorial took the second half kickoff and reached the Argyle 31 when Eagle defensive back Garrett Westrom came up with an interception and returned it 33 yards to the Warriors 42, resulting in a nine-yard TD strike from Gailey to Krzysiak.

Bagley added a one-yard TD plunge with nine seconds left in the third quarter, keyed by his 34-yard run the previous play, then scampered 24-yards for another score with 1:08 remaining in the game.

“Just a sophomore,” said a smiling Rodgers when mentioning Bagley. “He is an explosive runner and had a tremendous game tonight.”

Frisco Memorial managed to score three fourth-quarter TDs to make the final score seem a little closer.

“We were playing some younger kids in the second half,” said Rodgers. “We wanted to give this some opportunities and it was a good learning experience for them.”

Argyle played without one of its star defensive players in linebacker Devon Owen, a Navy pledge.

“He is just bothered a bit by a lower body injury, but he will be back at practice this bye week,” noted Rodgers.

Argyle was coming off a 62-0 thrashing of Montgomery a week ago in which Krzysiak hauled in eight passes for 285 yards and five TDs while adding another 28 yards rushing with his lone attempt, tying the school record for points in a single game.

Krzysiak knew he had to forget about that game and concentrate on this week’s matchup.

“I just wanted to follow up that game with a good game tonight,” said Krzysiak. “Great effort by everybody.”

Argyle easily handled Frisco Memorial 51-13 a year ago in the only other meeting on the gridiron between the two teams. Frisco Memorial (0-5, 0-1), in just its sixth year of existence, is coming off consecutive 1-9 seasons.

The Warriors have struggled defensively this season, surrendering 62, 63 and 63 points in its three previous losses after a 28-7 season-opening defeat.

Standout performances

Gailey finished with 216 yards passing with 11 completions on 24 attempts. He had two passing touchdowns, and added another 62 rushing yards on six carries with two scores; he has out the fourth quarter.

Bagley rushed for a game-high 146 yards, including 143 in the second half on just 16 carries. He had three rushing touchdowns.

Krzysiak recorded a team-leading 89 yards receiving on five catches with one score. Preston Slaton finished with 79 rushing yards on 13 carries, and the one TD.

Gasperson registered 58 receiving yards on two catches while adding another 25 rushing yards on two attempts and played quarterback the second half, completing one of two passes for eight more yards.

Argyle racked up 583 yards total offense, 321 of which was rushing and 262 of which was passing. They secured 28 first downs in the win and did not punt at all.

Up Next

Argyle, after a bye week, squares off against currently unbeaten Lake Dallas (5-0) in an away district contest with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff. Lake Dallas faces Frisco Memorial next Friday night in an away contest.

“We know what it takes to win,” Rodgers said. “We know what to do. We will work on some things our bye week, then start game planning for Lake Dallas the following week.”