The good thing about Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes backing a bad gun law

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes proved on Wednesday that she understands it is not her job to make the law.

That’s up to the Arizona Legislature.

It is, however, her job to occasionally interpret the law when various government jurisdictions have a disagreement over it.

And that is what she did.

Even though she didn’t like it.

Bad gun law can thwart good intentions

A while back the City of Phoenix struck a deal to transfer more than 500 unclaimed guns in Phoenix police’s possession to a private company that would then export them to Ukraine.

Laudable, no doubt.

But … not legal.

Not under Arizona law, which says all such weapons are to be sold to a federal firearms license holder.

Mayes disagrees with this law, as she should.

But it was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor and, unless it is revised or revoked, we’re stuck with it.

Mayes wisely upheld a law she dislikes

So, Mayes issued an opinion saying Phoenix can’t do what it wants to do with the weapons.

In a statement the attorney general said in part:

“The City of Phoenix tried to reduce the number of guns on its streets while simultaneously supporting the brave Ukrainians fighting for freedom in the face of Russian aggression. While the City’s intent here is commendable, the Legislature has chosen to prohibit this type of creative solution.

“Instead of filing complaints against cities like Phoenix, members of the legislature should focus on passing sensible gun legislation. Sound gun disposal legislation should aim to keep Arizonans safe while allowing local leaders to decide the best way to get rid of guns that have been used in the commission of a crime, based on what their communities need and want.”

The job to which Mayes was elected sometimes requires an honest officeholder, one for which her oath means something, to be a statutory contortionist.

That was the case here when, in order to uphold the law, Mayes also had to hold her nose.

