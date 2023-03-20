Good Thunder man charged after confrontation with bus driver

Mar. 20—GOOD THUNDER — A Good Thunder man faces misdemeanor charges after a reported confrontation with a school bus driver earlier this month.

Shaun Eric Simmons, 37, was charged with trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a sheriff's deputy responded to a call in Good Thunder on March 9 and saw students exiting a bus, with some making comments about how the bus driver had brake checked. Some of the younger children, the deputy noted, were crying and emotional.

The bus driver said that Simmons, who had children on the bus, came on to the bus and assaulted him.

Simmons told police that the bus driver had said he was going to take his son's phone and had brake checked the bus.

Cellphone footage from children on the bus showed Simmons getting in the driver's face and swearing at him, according to the complaint. The driver reportedly asked him to leave multiple times before pushing Simmons off the bus and falling down after him.

The bus driver said he pushed Simmons in self-defense.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola