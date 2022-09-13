Is it a Good Time to Consider Selling Your ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Small Cap Fund (the “Fund”) was down 18.60% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter. The Fund modestly outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was down 19.25% for the period, but lagged the S&P 500 Index, which was down 16.10%. Year-to-date, the Fund is down 31.36%, which trailed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index, which were down 29.45% and 19.96%, respectively. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Small Cap Fund mentioned ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1985, ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a Glen Allen, Virginia-based IT services and solutions provider with a $4.8 billion market capitalization. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) delivered a -20.93% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by -12.92%. The stock closed at $97.57 per share on September 09, 2022.

Here is what Baron Small Cap Fund has to say about ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Our largest detractor was ASGN Incorporated, a leading provider of IT staffing and consulting services. ASGN actually reported a very strong quarter. Revenues were up 20% and EBITDA was up 39%. The burgeoning consulting segment, an offshoot of the company’s tech staffing offering, grew 70% in the quarter, continuing its torrid pace. Management explained that demand for its core IT staffing services was strong, and expected it to be resilient, as the projects the company works on are mission critical to its clients. They also pointed out that the company’s business mix has significant exposure to more stable, counter-cyclical government work. However, the stock traded off pretty hard because of fear of a potential recession and a downturn in hiring, and now trades cheaply on both an earnings and cash flow basis. The company bought back a big slug of stock so far this year at prices above its quarter end closing price. Management has been prescient in the past when making opportunistic share repurchases. Near the end of the quarter, the company announced an acquisition of a fast-growing consulting business, which fits well with other services and clients the company serves, and it has great growth prospects."

program, www, multimedia, web, cloud, internet, laptop, media, market, network, white, business, concept, tablet, sign, cube, symbol, social, notebook, service, cellphone,
program, www, multimedia, web, cloud, internet, laptop, media, market, network, white, business, concept, tablet, sign, cube, symbol, social, notebook, service, cellphone,

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was in 19 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 12 funds in the previous quarter. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) delivered a 9.24% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Investors in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both...

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News

    Benefits will rely in large part on what the Bureau of Labor Statistics says about the Consumer Price Index.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the

  • If You Want to Know Where US Inflation Is Heading, Look at Rents

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s attempt to get a clean read on post-pandemic inflation has focused attention on gauges that elevate housing costs, which is why what happens to rental inflation will factor heavily into the future of monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to C

  • 5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

    A bear market isn't enough to chase billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin of Citadel to the sideline.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed.

  • Want $1,000 In Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

    Building up a passive income stream from your investments is a dream shared by many, and it's no surprise why. Seeing dividend payments trickle into your account is tremendously satisfying, especially since you don't need to work for it -- aside from picking the right businesses to invest in, that is. In this vein, there are two solid passive income stocks that investors should know about.