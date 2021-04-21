It's a good time to get a great deal on a new sports car

Jeremy Korzeniewski
2 min read


Anyone who regularly follows our reporting on the biggest discounts on new cars already knows that the largest sums of money are generally lopped off the sticker prices of the priciest vehicles. It just makes sense. The formula holds true in April, with the 2020 Audi R8 leading the way.

It's important to note that the Audi R8 comes in both coupe and convertible flavors and, despite coming standard with a V10 engine, multiple power levels. On average, customers are paying $18,551 less than the R8's $191,136 sticker price. That's nearly 10% off, with the average out-the-door price hovering at $172,585.

Up next is the 2020 BMW M8, a vehicle we've grown used to seeing on this list. It's sold in hardtop, convertible and four-door Gran Coupe body styles, and when you average out all of its transactions, buyers are scoring discounts of $16,930 with an average transaction price of $139,891. That's 10.8% off the German car's sticker price.

Another familiar face is in third place this month. The 2020 Acura NSX often leads the biggest-discounts list, and even though it's fallen a bit behind in the savings race, we doubt buyers who see $16,675 cut off the sticker are complaining. With an average transaction price of $143,013, that discount equals a savings of 10.4%.

For a look at the best new car deals in America based on the percentage discount off their suggested asking prices, check out our monthly recap here. And when you're ready to buy, click here for the Autoblog Smart Buy program, which brings you a hassle-free buying experience with over 9,000 Certified Dealers nationwide.

