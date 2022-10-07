Is it a Good Time to Sell Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, majority of the equity indexes declined due to interest rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve's balance-sheet tapering. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks poorly performed in the quarter relative to other investments. The fund’s portfolio was most overweight in the utilities and consumer staples sectors and is currently underweight in the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a fertilizer manufacturing company. On October 5, 2022, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stock closed at $51.09 per share. One-month return of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was -5.67% and its shares gained 29.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) brought up the rear as fertilizer prices pulled back following a massive price spike due to the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia and Belarus, both major suppliers of potash fertilizers. Subsequently, fertilizer inventory began to accumulate in various locations including in Brazil as farmers refused to buy normal amounts of fertilizer due to high prices. An effort by the U.S. government to aid exports of Russian fertilizer also may have weighed on sentiment. We view the agriculture markets as still in a bull trend, but the pullback in Mosaic and other fertilizer names was substantial."

soil, compost, plant, mix, potassium, phosphorus, nutrient, gardening, garden, nitrogen, green, pile, land, hands, grow, agriculture, field, pellets, chemical, humus,
Singkham/Shutterstock.com

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 50 hedge fund portfolios held The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) at the end of the second quarter which was 66 in the previous quarter.

We discussed The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in another article and shared the list of companies that are buying back their stock in 2022. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

