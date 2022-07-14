Is it a Good Time to Sell Your Sensata (ST) Shares?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amid a rocky market quarter overall, the portfolio’s negative returns still outpaced the Russell 2500 Index by a healthy margin in Q1. From current levels, equity market returns over the next five years are likely to be below historical averages. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund mentioned Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1916, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is an Attleboro, Massachusetts-based industrial technology company with a $6.3 billion market capitalization. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) delivered a -34.64% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -29.34%%. The stock closed at $40.32 per share on July 12, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund has to say about Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Our bottom contributors included Sensata Technologies. Developer of industrial sensors, Sensata Technologies is facing ongoing uncertainty in the automotive industry tied to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chip shortages."

Our calculations show that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) delivered a -15.82% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

