Good Times Restaurants Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTIM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 26%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Good Times Restaurants' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Good Times Restaurants is:

59% = US$18m ÷ US$32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.59 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Good Times Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

First thing first, we like that Good Times Restaurants has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 20% net income growth seen by Good Times Restaurants over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Good Times Restaurants compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 0.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is GTIM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Good Times Restaurants Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Good Times Restaurants doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Good Times Restaurants' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Good Times Restaurants by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

