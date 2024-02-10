'Goodbye, Betty': Corpus Christi's first female mayor laid to rest Saturday

A woman in a black floral blouse walked up to Betty Turner’s funeral service before a large crowd gathered at Seaside Memorial Park Saturday.

Turner died at the end of January. She was 92.

The woman held her hands in front of her while staring at Turner’s coffin.

“Goodbye, Betty,” the woman said before returning to her vehicle and leaving.

The Coastal Bend Veterans Band salutes Betty Turner's coffin as it is lowered into her grave at Seaside Memorial Park Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Turner was the first female mayor of Corpus Christi.

That woman was one of the many family and friends who showed up to say their farewell to Turner, the first female mayor of Corpus Christi.

After she was laid to rest next to her late husband Jack Rice Turner, the crowd went to the Seaside Memorial chapel where several people shared memories of Turner.

The coffin of Betty Turner, Corpus Christi's first female mayor, rests above her gravesite at Seaside Memorial Park Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was one of the people who spoke about knowing Turner.

“Betty was not only the first female mayor of Corpus Christi, but she was a true trailblazer whose legacy will forever illuminate the city's path," Guajardo said. "She tackled challenges head on, leaving that indelible mark on Corpus Christi's landscape. Her dedication, her integrity and her tireless advocacy for this community earned her not only the respect, but also the admiration from all who knew her. She paved the road for me to be here today, and I will forever be grateful for that."

Jay Turner, Betty Turner's son, speaks to a crowd of people during a Celebration of Life at Seaside Memorial Park Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Her two sons, Jay and Randall, both shared memories of their mother. Jay Turner said while it was hard to talk about the life and legacy of his mom, he found one word that best described her ― servant.

"She used her time, her talent and her treasure that God entrusted her to serve others," Jay Turner said. That was her gift. She served her family and she served the people of the Sparkling City by the Sea."

Randall Turner said his mom was a champion for the Corpus Christi community and friend to everyone.

Nicole Andrews Turner comforts her husband Randall Turner, Betty Turner's son, at his mother's funeral service at Seaside Memorial Park Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

"She used to say Corpus Christi is not just a city, it's a state of mind," Randall Turner said. "Anyone who ever tried to argue with her about another city being better, would receive a spirited fact-based rebuttal about why Corpus Christi was undoubtedly the best place on Earth."

Randall Turner said Turner used to say being a mayor wasn't ever just a job for her, it was a calling.

"It was not about power or prestige, it was about the privilege of serving a community that she cherished and loved," Randall Turner said.

