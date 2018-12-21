Goodbye, braces? Invisalign, SmileDirectClub lead teeth-straightening boom

As a therapist and researcher on dating, Scott Sibley is used to talking about the nature of interpersonal relationships and appearances.

So when he recently started to feel self-conscious about the widening gap between his front teeth, the Northern Illinois University professor of family sciences and human development decided it was time for the doctor to become the patient.

Sibley visited an orthodontist earlier this year and started a 20-week treatment plan using Invisalign, a system of teeth-straightening, removable, clear-plastic aligners made by Align Technology that serve as an alternative to braces.

“The gap just really started bothering me quite a bit,” Sibley said. “For me it was a lot about personal confidence. I just felt better about myself knowing I could have straight teeth again.”

Now, he does. And there are many more like him who are poised to do the same thing.

The market for clear teeth aligners is booming, allowing millions of Americans who can’t afford braces or dread the metal-wire experience to straighten their teeth for the first time. The number of Invisalign treatments alone has tripled over the last five years, with an expected 1.3 million people worldwide starting the treatment this year.

The rise of Invisalign and the emergence of competitor SmileDirectClub have spawned a surging industry that’s competing with traditional braces offered by orthodontists. Align estimated in a public filing that 300 million people worldwide “could benefit from straightening their teeth but are unlikely to seek treatment through a doctor’s office.”

Prices range from about $2,000 for mild-to-moderate teeth straightening from start-ups like SmileDirectClub and Candid, to an average of $5,500 for Invisalign, which can handle more crooked cases.

Invisalign also offers a $2,500 option for correcting several teeth instead of the entire set.

Braces average $5,000 to $6,000, according to life-sciences industry analysts at investment bank and financial services company Jefferies.

The opportunity for people is obvious: Straight teeth can help your personal confidence, your health, your relationships and even your job prospects.

“I think it makes a person more attractive” to mates and employers, said Sibley. “There’s something to be said for a person’s smile — no doubt about that.”

But as change reverberates through the lucrative oral-health industry, the intensifying competition has triggered a flurry of lawsuits and dental board complaints alleging health-law violations.

And proponents of traditional braces have voiced concerns about the do-it-yourself treatment plan of SmileDirectClub and other start-ups that enable patients to get straighter teeth without visiting an orthodontist or dentist.

Taken together, the developments reflect a wholesale realignment of an industry that avoided significant disruption for decades.

“We’re in the first inning of the aligner boom,” said Nick Greenfield, CEO of Candid Co., a New York-based start-up that recently secured $25 million in venture capital to expand its teeth-aligner business.

How it works

The game has been dominated in the early going by Invisalign, which operated for several years with negligible competition.

Founded in 1997, the company eventually perfected a mouth-scanning system and software that collectively create a digital 3D model of a patient’s mouth.

Here's how Invisalign works:

1. Patients get their mouths scanned in person. Using that data, Invisalign makes clear aligners that progressively move teeth into place.

2. Invisalign-trained dentists or orthodontists attach temporary tooth-colored brackets to the patient’s teeth, enabling the aligners to stay in place and do their job.

3. Patients must visit a dentist or orthodontist about once a month or so for regular checkups to ensure the treatment is progressing as expected.

4. After the treatment is completed, the brackets are taken off.

5. Altogether, the process takes about 12 to 18 months. Patients are told to wear their retainers for a while during the day and permanently overnight going forward.