Goodbye from Dale Nelson
Goodbye from Dale Nelson
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched a secretive military spaceplane to orbit last night after weeks of delays, though scant details about the mission have been released to the public. The Falcon Heavy lifted off on the clandestine mission at 8:07 PM Eastern from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The U.S. Space Force's X-37B space plane, a reusable vehicle that acts as a classified testbed for experiments in space, was the sole payload on the massive rocket.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
These comedic actors gave viewers permission to identify with the most eclectic parts of themselves.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
The upcoming range-topping version of the Porsche Taycan set a time of 7:07.55 on the Nürburgring, beating the Turbo S by 26 seconds.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
LeBron James has had happier birthdays.
NASA's Curiosity rover captured the passage of a Martian day over the course of 12 hours in November using its Hazard-Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams). The rover was parked ahead of a two-week pause in duties for the Mars solar conjunction.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
The U.S. government has revealed the list of electric vehicles that qualify for the full federal tax credit under the newer, more stringent guidelines, and you can count them on one hand. General Motors' outgoing Chevy Bolt, plus certain variants of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Model X are now the only EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Chrysler's Pacifica plug-in hybrid was able to stay eligible for the full credit.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tesla Cybertruck videos on T Sportsline's YouTube channel reveal new details about the truck. Here's what the "Dissecting a Tesla Cybertruck" videos show.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.