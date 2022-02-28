'Goodbye, Des Moines': Tom Ahart resigning as DMPS superintendent after nearly a decade

Tom Ahart, who led the state's largest and most diverse school district through massive change even before the coronavirus pandemic upended classrooms for nearly three years, is leaving Des Moines Public Schools after nearly a decade as superintendent.

Ahart announced his decision Monday. His resignation will be effective June 30.

"Goodbye, Des Moines," Ahart said.

"I will always hold gratitude in my heart for this community," he said. "Des Moines is where I have truly grown as an educator. Des Moines is where I have raised my family. Des Moines will always be home."

Ahart's exit comes one year ahead of his contract's end date. Last year, the Des Moines school board decided not to extend his contract past 2023, but Ahart maintained it was his decision to leave now.

Ahart said he plans to re-evaluate his career. His decision to leave was based on a "cumulative effect of 10 years of being in this role" — not the obstacles he and the district has faced during the last few years of his tenure.

Before Ahart's resignation, the school board met Friday for a closed session regarding his performance. Board chair Dwana Bradley, who thanked Ahart for his service to the district Monday, declined to comment on the meeting specifically but noted it was the district's evaluation season.

“Whether lobbying at the State Capitol or cheering in the stands of an athletic event — Dr. Ahart has always operated with the interests of our community, our district, and our students in mind,” she said.

Ahart's contract, which was last updated in 2020, was for $306,193-a-year plus benefits.

The school board will discuss severance during a public meeting on Tuesday.

Ahart: 'Equity isn’t a buzz word for me'

Ahart was appointed superintendent on March 12, 2013, after serving almost a year as interim superintendent. Before that, he had been an associate superintendent and the principal at Harding Middle School for three years. Prior to joining the Des Moines school district, he had been a high school teacher for 11 years, worked within Ankeny schools, Marshalltown schools, and others, according to the district.

Ahart said equity was at the core of everything he did during his tenure as superintendent. As a result, the district earned the Magna Award, the top honor from the National School Board Association, for its equity efforts.

Most recently, Ahart helped students organize anti-racist town halls, which eventually led to the removal of school resource officers following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Under Ahart's leadership as superintendent, he said the district implemented standards-based gradings, redrew district boundaries, made school-of-choice district-wide, increased enrollment in advanced placement courses, developed an urban leadership program, built an early childhood center, shifted composition of the student body attending Central Campus and Central Academy, and, in 2019, obtained a record-high graduation rate.

"Equity isn’t a buzzword for me. It’s at the core, at the very heart of my work and has been since the start of my tenure," Ahart said, noting the district serves a more diverse population than some of the largest school districts in the U.S., including in Chicago.

Nearly 80% of Des Moines students qualify for government-subsidized meals. Nearly a quarter are learning English as a second language. And just 35% of 30,237 students are white, according to state data.

"Through tears, sweat, laughs, civil unrest and even a global pandemic — our great American city, in the heart of our beautiful nation, proves our educational system is resilient, and although we may face the impossible, together we are still capable of producing leaders for the world stage of tomorrow," he said.

Tom Ahart pushed back against state rules COVID-19 pandemic

Ahart's statewide profile rose during the coronavirus pandemic when he defied the state by keeping students home and classes online for the first two weeks of the 2020-21 school year. At the time, the state required offering in-person learning for at least 50% of students.

An Iowa administrative law judge ruled Ahart violated his ethical duty by keeping kids out of school last fall when Iowa was struggling with keeping the coronavirus contained. He later received a letter of reprimanded from the Board of Educational Examiners.

Ahart later became the first Iowa superintendent to put in place a universal mask mandate for all students after a judge blocked a state law prohibiting such measures. That case is still making its way through court.

"The last two years didn't feel like two years," Ahart said. "It felt like four or five years. Just as any educator."

After long tenure, Tom Ahart joins list of Iowa school leaders leaving

Ahart joins a growing list of central Iowa school district leaders leaving this year. Lisa Remy of West Des Moines and Art Sathoff of Indianola will leave their jobs in June. Ames Superintendent Jenny Risner of Ames resigned last June.

Ahart's long tenure leading the state's largest school district defies national norms. Superintendents for large urban school districts typically serve just three to five years.

Bradley called Ahart "accessible, candid, and sincere."

"His commitment to DMPS is evidenced by the opportunities he took to advance our district and the role and importance of public education and the multiple ways he showed up for our staff and our students,” Bradley said. “Whether lobbying at the State Capitol or cheering in the stands of an athletic event — Dr. Ahart has always operated with the interests of our community, our district, and our students in mind.”

Leaders at the Des Moines Education Association, the district's teachers union, said they were not aware Ahart was considering leaving before his contract was up.

"We appreciated some of the collaborative work that we were able to do, especially around the pandemic and trying to find opportunities to make learning conditions and teaching conditions better," said Joshua Brown, the union's president.

"I hope he finds some sanity — it's been a difficult several years."

Brown said the union hopes for transparency regarding the school board's hiring process and plans on requesting the school board involve educators and other stakeholders throughout the entire search for Ahart's replacement.

Ahart's replacement won't be named right away

The Des Moines school district will not rush to name a new permanent leader, Bradley said.

"We're going to be taking our time with this process. We wanted to focus on today first," Bradley said.

An interim superintendent will be named in the coming weeks for the 2022-23 school year. A national search will take place for the 2023-24 school year.

Andrea Sahouri covers social justice for the Des Moines Register. She can be contacted at asahouri@registermedia.com, on Twitter @andreamsahouri, or by phone 515-284-8247.

