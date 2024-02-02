Goodbye, long summers: Two Alachua County schools will have year-round instruction

Two elementary schools in Alachua County will transition to a new year-round school model this year, which will affect nearly 900 students.

House Bill 891, which passed during the 2023 legislative session, establishes the Year-round School Pilot Program, allowing the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) to aid school districts in the creation of a year-round school program for elementary schools. The program must be established in at least one elementary school in the chosen districts to study issues, benefits and schedule options for implementing year-round school programs for all students.

The bill required the commissioner of education to select five school districts out of those that applied to participate, seeking to represent a variety of demographics and include an urban, suburban and rural district. The Alachua County school district – which applied to the program with goals including improvement of student academic performance, behavior and attendance – was among those chosen.

The beginning: No more long summers? Some schools in Alachua County may implement year-round instruction

A year-round school calendar will be established for all students at both Metcalfe Elementary and Rawlings Elementary to begin in July and continue through the 2028-29 school year. PK Yonge Developmental Research School in Gainesville also will take part in the program.“As a former teacher and principal, I saw so many students who lost a lot of ground academically over the summer,” said Superintendent Shane Andrew in a press release. “I’m excited about the great potential this program has to provide the students at Metcalfe and Rawlings with the consistent support they need to keep learning throughout the year.”

If a parent does not want their child to attend a year-round school, the process to request a zoning exception is available on the district’s Student Assignment website. Similarly, parents of students zoned for other schools could request a zoning exception if they want their child to attend a year-round school.

The model

The Gainesville Sun reported that, traditionally, year-round schools begin in mid-July, alternating between 10 weeks of instruction and two weeks off and ending around late May. That means a six-week summer as opposed to nearly three months. Some year-round schools also have extended school day hours.

The district is currently working on a calendar for both schools. Under the new program, students would still attend school for 180 days each school year, but the school year would begin in July and summer break would be shorter. The district said it will try to align the year-round calendars with existing holiday breaks. Plans to adjust transportation, school meals, afterschool programs and other schedules are still in the works as well.

The length of the school day would stay the same. The schools would still have two semesters and four quarters in the year, but since they would be spread out over 12 rather than 10 months, district spokesperson Jackie Johnson said in an email that all four quarters aligning with the 10-month calendar is unlikely.

Adjustments to bus schedules for the days Metcalfe and Rawlings are in session but other schools are not would likely affect around 10 buses and drivers, Johnson said. Eligible students would get transportation throughout the school year, including the summer, which is currently not available to every student attending summer school.

Principals at Metcalfe, which had 460 students as of Jan. 16, and Rawlings, which had 426 students, already have discussed the change with some employees and parents, a press release said.Rawlings Principal Stella Arduser spoke with members of the school community and School Advisory Council, which includes parents. She said that although the change will require adjustments, it could be a great opportunity for students.“This is a possibility that hasn’t been tapped into, and maybe this is what we’ve needed all along,” said Arduser in a press release. “Some of our students already come to summer school, so why not make year-round instruction part of the educational experience and fabric here at Rawlings Elementary School?”Metcalfe Principal Christiana Robbins also has discussed the program with her staff as well as some parents.“They’re definitely open to the potential benefits, but of course they’re also interested in hearing the details,” said Robbins in a press release. “We want to make a long-lasting impact on our students’ achievement, and this could be the answer that everyone is looking for.”

Johnson said in an email that teachers’ salaries would not be affected, as they would still be working 196 days — the same number of days teachers are currently contracted for — just spread across 12 months instead of 10.

The district said benefits of year-round schools include “a reduction of the learning loss that often happens over the long summer vacation, more opportunities for ongoing academic support and targeted intervention, continuity in programs and structure and stronger bonds between students and staff.”

Once the four-year pilot program is complete the district will be required to provide data to the FLDOE to allow for an assessment of academic and safety benefits of the program as well as an evaluation of any potential barriers to implementing it.

Per the bill, the commissioner of education must then provide a report — including enrollment numbers, an evaluation of potential barriers to implementation, health, academic and safety benefits for students or personnel, and a recommendation regarding adoption of year-round school programs for all students — to the governor, the president of the state Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

