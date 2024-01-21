'Goodbye, Ron': Social media reacts to DeSantis ending 2024 presidential bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign Sunday, saying in a video posted on X that he couldn't "ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory."

People on X responded as you would expect: with calm dignity and grace.

Well, a few of them did. The rest seemed ready to devote their time and resources to mocking the governor's retreat.

Social media was flooded with hearty goodbyes, unprintable images, and some welcomes from Trump supporters. Here's a look at what's being said.

Some were gleeful:

Ron DeSantis has ended his presidential campaign.



In a statement DeSantis said “While this campaign has ended, the mission continues.”



See ya 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/0xnqjiMdMo — Jen 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@jerrieskid) January 21, 2024

📌Ron DeSantis spent millions and millions of dollars publicly humiliating himself in Iowa, when he could have just stayed in Florida and kept doing it for free. pic.twitter.com/c9kK8HpuLB — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) January 21, 2024

Nazis at Disneyworld are going to be sad #desantis pic.twitter.com/hUdA6EbXSt — RealSandiBachom 📹 (@realsandibachom) January 21, 2024

Fire sale on all Ron DeSantis merch today! https://t.co/BAXE7PUSTP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis spent $150 million ($20m RDS and $130m Never Back Down) and only got 23,420 votes



$6,400 per vote - a record of failure by a factor of 10x



(Michael Bloomberg only spent like $450 per vote)



The biggest dumpster fire in the history of presidential politics — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) January 21, 2024

In retrospect, there were signs it wouldn't work out for Ron DeSantis https://t.co/1qoO3ZzOpP pic.twitter.com/pu0UAbBNJ5 — Trekkie Bill (@trekkiebill) January 21, 2024

Drag Brunches and Disney are alive, and the DeSantis campaign is Dead.



Hallelujah! https://t.co/tugzEEbwi7 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis just kissed the ring.

🧵 https://t.co/NgUI3Mx7cy — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 21, 2024

DeSantis out here canceling TV appearances like they're Black history courses in Florida. — Covie (@covie_93) January 21, 2024

Yes, DeSantis may have trashed his own state to score points with the base. Yes, DeSantis started a blood feud with a theme park. Yes, DeSantis talked to normal humans like a newborn Ferengi. But the important thing is he got absolutely nothing. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 21, 2024

Some were grateful:

Ron DeSantis is one of the most vile anti-LGBTQ+ politicians of the modern era. If he had his way, trans people would be eradicated from the earth and queer people would have to go back into hiding.



The end of his campaign is a moment we can all be thankful for. https://t.co/MUi76IyLPs — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 21, 2024

Trump is a cult leader, but so is DeSantis. Both are authoritarian bigots who engage in fascism. Framing this campaign as DeSantis losing because he never stood a chance against a cult leader is lazy thinking. His cult simply lost to Trump's cult. They're both bad for democracy. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 21, 2024

DeSantis's implosion is more confirmation that anti-woke politics has completely fizzled. DeSantis organized his entire governorship *and* campaign on this theme. Now Moms for Liberty is losing everywhere, Youngkin failed disastrously, and "where woke goes to die" Ron is kaput. https://t.co/cgRsaliPRa — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis, a man who built his entire campaign on attacking & demonizing already marginalized communities, has finally suspended his failing Presidential campaign.



As Floridians we will be stuck w/him until 2026 so continue to hold him accountable & demand better for FL. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 21, 2024

Nearly every state agency in Florida abandoned its core mission of helping people in service to DeSantis’ failed campaign.



DCF’s Secretary even plowed thru Iowa snow, while 2.1 MILLION kids went hungry, so that Ron could lose all 99 counties.



Was it worth it? pic.twitter.com/C1dWcrfcch — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) January 21, 2024

Some were sorry to see DeSantis go:

America has missed its best chance to return to greatness.



Thank you Ron Desantis for stepping up and giving it your all ! https://t.co/MjnJtGoHPM — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) January 21, 2024

To my fellow DeSantis supporters:



Don’t feel sorrow or disappointment; we always knew this would be a fight. You all did the best you could and should be proud. Unfortunately things have not turned out the way we wanted but it’s not the end. DeSantis did the right thing and will… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 21, 2024

There will be a million eulogies for the DeSantis campaign and almost all of them will be wrong and laced with bias.



Simple truth is you cannot fight the ocean. No candidate or campaign was going to defeat an indicted Trump. Period. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 21, 2024

Governor Ron DeSantis has a bright political future ahead.



I’m proud to call him my Governor.



Now let’s all come together and take down these communist scumbags. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 21, 2024

DeSantis is the best governor in America and more effective at advancing conservative policies than any Republican official alive today. Dropping out now and coalescing behind Trump against Haley and the Left (but I repeat myself) is the right move. No, he didn’t run a perfect… https://t.co/yHAfoAKSbS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2024

Some Trump supporters welcomed DeSantis to their ranks:

GREAT move by Governor Ron DeSantis! President @realDonaldTrump is uniting the GOP & we are closer than ever to taking our country back! #Trump2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BPzUloP90b — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 21, 2024

DeSantis just dropped out and endorsed Trump.



Thank you for doing the right thing.



Trump 2024. https://t.co/HlND99tvBP — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 21, 2024

It's time to unite behind Donald J. Trump and Make America Great Again!



This is the right decision by Governor DeSantis.#Trump2024 https://t.co/4PnGcBIekC — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 21, 2024

DESANTIS IS OUT!!!!!!



He just endorsed PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!! MAGA IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/qkJCAIscl6 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 21, 2024

Great move by Governor Desantis to drop out and rally behind President Donald J. Trump! Republicans must unify behind Trump and focus all our resources on DEFEATING THE DEMOCRATS.



Now all that’s left is for Liz Cheney —I mean Nikki Haley— to drop out and stop lighting tens of… https://t.co/UGCqZC4jtl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 21, 2024

It is to Ron DeSantis' credit that he endorsed Donald Trump so we can finally put an end to this petty infighting and phony 'Civil War' in the Republican Party.



Because if we are not allowed to elect Trump, then elections don't matter anyway.



Time to unite around Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/BCweHxbfLw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 21, 2024

🚨Just in: President Trump's response to DeSantis dropping out saying he is “very honored” to have his endorsement. Trump added, “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” ~ Fox News. pic.twitter.com/W4JyNn3syv — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 21, 2024

Several people pointed out a problem with DeSantis' closing quote:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

According to the International Churchill Society, Winston Churchill never said the words DeSantis cites to end his presidential campaign.



"We base this on careful research in the canon of fifty million words by and about Churchill..." https://t.co/EuS5XC2Ch2 https://t.co/LDWKyqvWXW — Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) January 21, 2024

According to the International Churchill Society, Sir Winston Churchill never ever said the words Ron DeSantis attributes to him in this speech announcing the end of his presidential campaign. https://t.co/45EekAlm4Y pic.twitter.com/6jHbzMRZWZ — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 21, 2024

And before you make this joke, everyone else already has...

Ron DeSantis should have to carry his presidential campaign to term or be forced to perish with it. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis should be forced to carry his presidential campaign to term — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis aborts campaign, decides to not carry it full term. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 21, 2024

Ron Desantis should be forced to wait for sepsis to develop before he’s allowed to drop out. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RachelBitecofer) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis should have to carry his Presidential run to term even if it threatens the life of his party. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 21, 2024

Let’s all make fun of Ron DeSantis for dropping out lmao https://t.co/wEmK2348wy pic.twitter.com/Q7FEuOxgyF — Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) January 21, 2024

Two days before New Hampshire. So, Ron DeSantis does understand that sometimes you need to abort late due to a lack of viability. https://t.co/9wVeHTSeSA — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) January 21, 2024

