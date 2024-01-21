'Goodbye, Ron': Social media reacts to DeSantis ending 2024 presidential bid

C. A. Bridges, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign Sunday, saying in a video posted on X that he couldn't "ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory."

People on X responded as you would expect: with calm dignity and grace.

Well, a few of them did. The rest seemed ready to devote their time and resources to mocking the governor's retreat.

Social media was flooded with hearty goodbyes, unprintable images, and some welcomes from Trump supporters. Here's a look at what's being said.

Some were gleeful:

Some were grateful:

Some were sorry to see DeSantis go:

Some Trump supporters welcomed DeSantis to their ranks:

Several people pointed out a problem with DeSantis' closing quote:

And before you make this joke, everyone else already has...

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeSantis drops out of presidential race, social media happily piles on

Recommended Stories