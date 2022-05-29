A goodbye can sometimes be for real

This is Memorial Day weekend, a time for reflection, a time for remembering those brave soldiers who said goodbye, went off to war and sacrificed their lives for our way of life.

But our way of life in this country seems a bit confounding and frightful these days.

Why?

On May 24, 2022, there were 19 elementary school kids and two school teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Most likely each individual may have received a hug, kiss or goodbye before leaving home.

And shortly afterward these innocent lives were tragically taken. That’s because a suspected deranged, sadistic, un-sorrowful, deprived of love, abused, and/or mentally defective person rained down death upon these children as some wolf might devour innocent lambs.

Lloyd "Pete" Waters

Two teachers died while likely trying to protect their students.

It was a sad day for each of us to learn about that hate in this world as some damaged 18-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle killed 21 people at this elementary school.

America is in disbelief. That fourth grade classroom must be most telling of the terror that roamed and destroyed there.

One’s memory need not travel far to see the carnage left behind in some schools, churches, theaters, grocery stores and other venues along this country’s streets.

After each horrifying incident we hear that same familiar rhetoric from politicians about what needs to be done to prevent future tragedies but few positive changes ever occur.

As a past prison warden, I have seen those violent criminals born from broken homes; lack of parenting and supervision; alcohol and drug presence; delinquency, illiteracy; gangs; and pathetic gun policies.

Maybe we should examine those characteristics and reasons why a person becomes a criminal prone to violence in the first place.

These violent and deplorable acts in our society come as no surprise to me. And political rhetoric and countless tears from families and love ones will unlikely fix the root causes or prevent the next tragedy. These causes extend far beyond the sale and ownership of guns.

We can lock the school doors; provide armed troops in the hallways of schools; and train the little kids to run and hide when the shooter shows up. But we have not adequately controlled or conquered that roaming, hateful, irrational human creature intent on bringing violence and death upon its prey.

Our society most likely creates these monsters in similar fashion as a mad scientist might build a Frankenstein's monster. Far too many healthy human behavior circuits are missing and not functioning properly within these damaged individuals.

If one would closely and empirically examine the lives of these misguided killers, one would soon discover they have no moral compass.

Guns kill more quickly, but hate is a powerful bullet too.

Let us consider some recent examples:

Sandy Hook Elementary, Newtown, Connecticut: On Dec. 14, 2012, a 20-year-old fired 154 bullets from his parent’s AR-15-style weapon in approximately four minutes while killing 20 children (ages 6-7) and six educators before taking his own life. He also killed his mother and injured two others. I wondered about his 20 years of upbringing and pondered why he hated his mother.

Oxford High School, Detroit, Michigan: On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student at Oxford High allegedly shot and killed four students and wounded seven others before he was stopped. His parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter and accused of failing to secure the handgun used in the shooting. The 15-year-old is in custody and awaiting trial. What was his home environment like growing up?

Tops Friendly Market, Buffalo, New York: A white gunman opened fire on shoppers in a largely Black neighborhood in Buffalo. Ten Black shoppers and workers were killed. Another Black and two white people were wounded. The alleged assailant was captured alive after the attack. I wonder if there is a cure or magic pill for racism?

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas: On May 24, 2022, the killer of 19 children and two teachers also shot his grandmother. What sort of loving person would shoot his grandmother in the face?

Days prior to entering the school, the Uvalde shooter had legally bought semiautomatic rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition. Is this country crazy or what?

The best thought I can impart?

When you say goodbye, it could be for real.

Prayers always for little souls and heroic big ones.

Lloyd "Pete" Waters is a Sharpsburg resident who writes for The Herald-Mail.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Carnage continues with elementary school students and teachers victims