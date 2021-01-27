Goodbye, Tranquility? Golf champion Greg Norman lists his Florida house for $59.9 million

Pro golfer Greg Norman and his wife, interior designer Kiki Norman, are ready to walk away from their beachfront compound Tranquility for $59.9 million.

On Wednesday, the couple listed their 31,800-square-foot house on an 8.31-acre beachfront property at 382 S. Beach Road in Martin County’s Jupiter Island.

Tranquility has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and six half bathrooms. It has access to both the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has two wine cellars, two pools and a dock for a 150-foot yacht.

Eight houses make up the property, including the Main House, Coach House, Pool House, Tennis House, Boat House, Carriage House, Beach House and Orchid House.

Jill Hertzberg, broker-associate at The Jills Zeder Group, and Michelle Thomson, Realtor-associate at The Thomson Team, are the listing agents. Both firms are affiliates of Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

“My wife and I feel it is time to move on after 30 years here,” Greg Norman said by email. “COVID-19 and the whole pandemic experience with social distancing and being isolated from our families — most of whom live overseas — this past year has made us realize how short life truly is and has caused us to reevaluate how and where we want to spend the rest of our lives. Memories here are numerous and endless, and they will be forever etched in our minds.”

The couple did not say where they plan to relocate.

The founder of Norman Design Group, Kiki Norman renovated the houses over the years, including the Main House, which dates to 1902.

“We designed this estate to feel luxurious, but also warm and casual. It caters to our ‘barefoot elegance’ lifestyle,” she said by email. “My vision was to create a sanctuary ― a place that felt like we are on a permanent holiday, and a gathering place for friends and family. The basis of my design was an open floor plan, maximizing light and coastal views from every aspect.”

Hertzberg is anticipating potential buyers from New York, Chicago, Connecticut and California. The compound, she said, offers an advantage rarely found in neighboring Miami-Dade and Broward — space.

“If someone wants an all-encompassing property with this amount of land, this is where they go,” Hertzberg said. “It has all of the amenities and space of a high-end resort — that’s very rare in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. However, in Jupiter [Island], you are able to have a private oasis of this size.”

Buyers from the Northeast, Chicago and California are the driving force behind South Florida’s luxury housing market.

Greg Norman acquired the house in 1991 for $5 million. The couple listed the house for $55 million in 2016 but removed it.

The couple recently tested positive for COVID-19, which led to Greg Norman landing in the hospital.

“We are both now 100% fine,” he said by email, “and have experienced zero challenges from testing positive to COVID-19 and the potential move.”