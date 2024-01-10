'This is goodbye': YouTuber Brian Barczyk enters hospice for pancreatic cancer

Longtime fans of reptile enthusiast Brian Barczyk are heartbroken after the YouTuber posted a goodbye video as he enters hospice care.

The owner of The Reptarium in Utica, Michigan, posted the 16-minute video titled "This is Goodbye," on Friday after a nearly year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Barczyk, 54, thanked those who visited his reptile zoo, as well as his over five million subscribers for supporting his work with snakes, geckos, lizards and other reptiles.

"It's been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life. Each one of you has changed my life like you can't believe," he said in the tearful video. "You never die until the last person speaks your life. My hope that the LegaSea Aquarium, my legacy throughout everything, is going to last a long time."

Barczyk said his team will continue to post videos on the channel after his death and hopes fans will continue show up for the content.

"We're going to tell great stories and we're going inspire people whether it's me or not. I hope you will continue to watch the vlog," Barczyk said. "I wish I was going to be there manning the front of it but let's keep getting people to love animals and wildlife and have experiences and dedicate their life to animals. If that happens I'm happy."

The Reptarium owner Brian Barczyk, center, talks with animal educator Amy Karjala, left, as he holds a Capybara, a new addition to his business, in Utica on June 23, 2023.

Brian Barczyk races to see dream Aquarium open

Barczyk has long been working to fulfill his dream of opening the LegaSea Aquarium, which will feature an interactive reptile zoo in a 25,000-square-foot former thrift store. The building is currently under construction with hopes to open by March, according to thee The Reptarium's website.

"I hope I'm there to see it open and I'm there greeting you guys. That's the goal but we're a few months off from that. I think I'll be around to see it so I'm excited," Barczyk said. "I want to keep inspiring you guys to follow your dreams. Even in the face in what someone like me is dealing with you can face your dreams and keep going."

The aquarium will also have shark-watching and stingray-feeding attractions in the aquatic area while the land part of the attraction showcases relocated reptiles and intriguing mammals like a two-toed sloth.

Barczyk told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, in June that he wants Macomb County and the broader area community to know that he will always offer a place for visitors to get their hands wet and horizons broadened "regardless of whether I live one year or 25 years."

Fans show support for Brian Barczyk in goodbye video

Barczyk's video was flooded by comments from heartbroken fans.

"I'm sobbing (right now). Thank you, Brian for all that you've done for herpetology! I love you, man. You're an inspiration to us all," one user wrote.

Another user said that Barczyk should not apologize, adding that "we love you and we appreciate the thousands of hours of amazing reptile footage you brought to the world. Thank you for being such a big part of my childhood."

The Reptile Army, a community for reptile lovers, honored Barczyk by releasing #BrianStrong merch to spread awareness about pancreatic cancer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reptile lover Brian Barczyk says goodbye to fans as he enters hospice