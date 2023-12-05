Goode appointed to Senate committees

Dec. 4—State Sen. Greg Goode, who was sworn in on Nov. 1 to complete Jon Ford's term, has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on the Senate committees on Environmental Affairs and Public Policy during the 2024 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly.

"Committees give the public an opportunity to voice their opinion on bills moving through the legislative process," said Goode, R-Terre Haute. "I look forward to working with constituents and fellow lawmakers in these committees during the 2024 legislative session to help make Indiana an even better place to live, work and raise a family."

The 2024 legislative session ceremonially started on Organization Day on Nov. 21 with Organization Day, and it will reconvene on Jan. 8, 2024.

Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on the site.

Those with questions or comments they would like to share with Goode can reach him at Senator.Goode@iga.in.gov or by calling 800-382-9467.