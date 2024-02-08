Goode says he'll seek faculty perspectives on Senate Bill 202

Feb. 7—State Sen. Greg Goode's amendment seeking local representation on public university boards of trustees is part of a much larger bill, Senate Bill 202, which is drawing criticism from Democrat senators and some higher education officials.

Indiana Capital Chronicle has described SB 202 as "a sweeping bill tightening lawmaker oversight of Indiana's public colleges and universities for 'intellectual diversity' purposes."

State Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, and other Republican lawmakers contend that conservative students and faculty members are increasingly ostracized at progressively liberal college and university settings — or at least perceive such shunning.

The senate bill would affect tenure and promotion policies and require institutions to establish complaint procedures if students and staff believe faculty members and contractors are not meeting free-expression criteria.

The bill, including Goode's amendment, passed out of the Senate Tuesday and now will be considered by the House.

"I voted for this bill to keep it moving forward. There are some aspects of it that I think we can continue to work on and I'm committed to doing so," Goode said Tuesday.

The bill will have to go through the House process and then make its way back to the Senate for final negotiations, he said.

"I'll reach out to folks at Indiana State University and Ivy Tech and some of the other universities to keep hearing their perspectives, particularly from a faculty perspective, to make sure we can make the strongest bill possible," he said.

The overall intent of the bill "really is about trying to expand free speech and the opportunity for people of different political views to be heard," Goode said.

As in any bill, "There are things in the legislation that every legislator may like or may not be completely crazy about," he said.

For Goode, his focus is on his amendment, which would require the governor to appoint a local resident to the board of trustees at Indiana's public universities.

The governor-appointed trustee would have to permanently reside in the county where the university is located.

If the measure were to become law, one member of the Indiana State University board of trustees would have to live in Vigo County. Currently, no Vigo County resident serves on the board of trustees.

The amendment has support in Vigo County.

"The legislation for me is not so much focusing on debates around free speech and tenure," he said. "Some of my closest friends are faculty at Indiana State University; I see first-hand how deeply committed our university's faculty are to the success of the students they serve."

Goode said the bill provided an opportunity "to get laser-focused on this local trustee issue."

He said he will work hard to ensure his proposal "doesn't end up on the floor of the cutting room."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.