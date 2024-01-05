GoodFellas closes downtown East Lansing location; Lansing site still operating

EAST LANSING — The owner of a popular Lansing bagel shop said in a Facebook post Thursday that the company has closed its East Lansing location, which had been open for little more than a year.

GoodFellas Bagel Deli opened in late 2022 on the same downtown block in East Lansing as HopCat, FieldHouse and El Azteco, taking over the former Poke Lab storefront.

“We’re right in the heart of it,” he said at the time.

While the company's Lansing store, 600 E. Michigan Ave., will remain in operation, the East Lansing site closed over the holidays, Adrian Joseph said Friday morning. In a Thursday Facebook post, he said, "All good things must come to an end."

Joseph said summer in East Lansing, along with staffing issues and his cancer fight, led to the decision.

"I have (come a long) way since being diagnosed with cancer over the summer, and ultimately beating it just a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, closing this location was something that made sense as a result of struggles we’ve experienced since the summer."

Joseph wrote on FB: "Goodfellas East Lansing was a blast from the moment we opened our doors. @msu_football home games and after hours bagel Sammie’s were legendary," he wrote. "This decision was not easy but necessary. Thank you all for the great times!"

Joseph said customers can still "find us serving the best bagel sandwiches out of the @capitalcitymkt location in downtown Lansing. Directly across the street from where we started on Michigan Avenue."

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, serves more than a dozen types of bagel sandwiches.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: GoodFellas Bagel Deli closes East Lansing location over holidays