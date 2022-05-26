‘Goodfellas’, ‘Shades of Blue’ actor Ray Liotta dies while filming in Dominican Republic
Ray Liotta, known for his iconic gangster roles in movies such as “Goodfellas”, died in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic.
The actor, who died overnight at 67, found nuance within his signature brooding menace, bringing charm, tenderness and grace to many roles.
An emotional Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show, Wednesday night,with a tearful plea to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott for gun control laws following the tragic mass shooting death of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas. “It's OK to admit you made a mistake,” Kimmel begged. “In fact, it's not just OK, it's necessary. To admit you made a mistake. When your mistake is killing the children in your state.” A year before the horrific shooting, Texas legislators actually expanded gun rights, and Kimmel wondered if they regret that in the wake of the most recent school shooting. “It takes a brave person to do something like that,” Kimmel implored. “And do I think these men are brave people? No, I don't. I don't. But man, I would love it if they surprised me. I would love it if any of these guys surprised me.” While other late night hosts called for change in politics, Jimmy suggested replacing the politicians who refuse to change the status quo. He said, “We need to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure that unless they do something drastic, let's make sure that not one of any of these politicians ever holds office again.”
The deadlocked U.S. Senate Republican primary between wellness celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick was headed for a recount in Pennsylvania, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said on Wednesday, with the outcome delayed into next month. Oz, whose candidacy was propelled in the final weeks of the campaign by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by only 902 votes with all counties reporting, within the 0.5% margin that triggers an automatic recount.
Dansby Swanson has finally been promoted in the Atlanta lineup, and a four-hit game might keep him slotted second for a while. Scott Pianowski examines the Braves offense.
The vibe in this modernist pied-à-terre is artsy and edgy, part French and part New Orleans
President Biden’s nominee for NATO’s top commander says he looks forward to Finland’s and Sweden’s ascension into the alliance, saying that the countries fortify its defenses against Russia. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, currently the commander of U.S. Army Europe-Africa, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Nordic countries would immediately benefit the alliance.…
Chris Pratt says that he and "Jurassic World" trilogy co-star Bryce Dallas Howard "sacrificed a lot" for the dinosaur franchise. (May 26)
Pennsylvania's top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two candidates in last week's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a statewide recount, dragging the outcome into June as the candidates fight in court. The state’s acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, said the difference in vote totals for the top two finishers — celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick — fall within the margin in state law for a mandatory recount. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of 1,343,643 ballots reported by the state as of Wednesday.
Tesla worker Jessica Barraza compared the carmaker's Fremont factory to a "frat house" in a sexual harassment complaint against the company.
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack and seemed to hint online that something was about to happen.
"An elevator will go up to the top of the hoist instead of crash to the floor in most catastrophic failures."View Entire Post ›
(Bloomberg) -- The number of home sellers lowering prices has reached the highest level since October 2019, the latest sign that the housing market is slowing from its once-frenzied pandemic pace. Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaStocks Buoyed by Retail Earnings in Risk-On Day: Markets WrapTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceJapan to Start Reope
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park captured adorable footage of bison calves jumping and playing around, and the online reaction is about what you’d expect.
A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas after co-starring in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 67. Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details […]
Family members said Joe Garcia died on Thursday due to "grief" and a "broken heart" after his wife, Irma, was fatally shot in the attack.
In BAZAAR's latest #DayInTheLife episode, the actress prepares for the stage and talks realizing her childhood theater dreams.
Jason Momoa shared an Instagram photo of him getting an MRI, which prompted fan concern. The star recently underwent hernia surgery but is reportedly ‘OK.’
Top Gun: Maverick has now flown into cinemas and as impressive as its flying scenes are, it's the treatment of Val Kilmer's Iceman that leaves a lasting memory.
He posted the cutest video of his kids!
The Twilight alum moved to a farm with husband Ian Somerhalder and their daughter Bodhi to give the 4-year-old "the most normal life possible"