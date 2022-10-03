A San Angelo man has been arrested, charged with murder after police say he stabbed multiple people at a local bar early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Whiskey River Saloon, 125 E. Concho, in reference to a fight, according to a news release from the San Angelo Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers received information that multiple persons had been stabbed," reads the news release. "Officers arrived on scene and located a 28-year-old male with stab wounds. It was learned a verbal altercation started inside Whiskey River and resulted in an altercation in the parking lot at this location."

All victims were later transported to Shannon Downtown by San Angelo Fire Department medics.

The 28-year-old male later died from his injuries at Shannon Medical Center.

"All victims are service members attached to Goodfellow Air Force Base," the release stated.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation and ultimately charged Ray Vera, 40, with murder.

Vera remains in the Tom Green County Jail in lieu of a $1,002,409 bond.

"This is an active investigation and further information will be released when available," the release stated.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Goodfellow Air Force Base members stabbed at San Angelo bar, one dead