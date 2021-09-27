GoodHaven Funds: “Alphabet (GOOG)’s Recent Results Exceeded Our Expectations.”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

GoodHaven Funds, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned 24.95% for the first half of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index advanced 16.94%, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index returned 16.19%, the HFRI Fundamental Growth Index returned 17.61%, the HFRI Fundamental Value Index had a 22.68% gain, and the CS Hedge Fund Index delivered a 10.72% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of GoodHaven Funds, the fund mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and discussed its stance on the firm. Alphabet Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based multinational conglomerate company with a $1.8 trillion market capitalization. GOOG delivered a 62.83% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 94.78%. The stock closed at $2,852.66 per share on September 24, 2021.

Here is what GoodHaven Funds has to say about Alphabet Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Alphabet’s recent results exceeded our expectations. While we focus our efforts analyzing where our companies’ business results will be in a few years (not next quarter), recent Alphabet results have been impressive. In Q1 2021, revenues grew 32% year-over-year (YOY) and operating margins expanded 1,100 basis points YOY. YouTube was a standout growing revenues 50% YOY. Shares outstanding have actually modestly declined lately as well. We remain watchful of regulatory issues and the appointment of Lina Khan at the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) may add to regulatory scrutiny."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Based on our calculations, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) ranks 7th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GOOG was in 155 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 159 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) delivered a 12.47% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Worsening Energy Crisis Is the Next Big Risk for China

    Shortages of coal and natural gas, together with government limits on electricity production, are hurting power supplies and economic growth.

  • Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids Following Criticism

    Facebook said Monday it will pause plans to build a children’s version of its popular Instagram photo sharing social media application. The tech giant had come under increasing pressure from parents and lawmakers in recent months who expressed concerns about the impact social media was having on children’s health. Facebook (ticker FB), down 0.66% at $350.6-a-share on Monday, was approached for comment.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • Google Fights $5.1 Billion Antitrust Fine Striking at the Heart of Its Android Business

    The European Commission has taken aim at how Google uses Android to promote the dominance of the likes of Google Search and Chrome.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • High-Performance EV Maker Polestar, Rival To Tesla And Lucid, Poised To Debut

    Polestar stock neared a debut as the Swedish EV startup, a rival to Tesla, announced it will go public via a SPAC deal. Owned by Chinese auto giant Geely, Polestar will combine with Gores Guggenheim, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. The combined company will be named Polestar Automotive and will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY.

  • Facebook halts Instagram for kids

    Akiko Fujita&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss Facebook's halt in building an Instagram for kids after receiving backlash from users and lawmakers over the proposed idea and the company's confirmation of social media's adverse effects on youth.

  • 10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best biotech stocks under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the biotech stocks and industry outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10. Biotech stocks are facing a decline in September after Biogen gave a disappointing outlook for near-term sales of […]

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Funds, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned 24.95% for the first half of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index advanced 16.94%, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index returned 16.19%, the HFRI Fundamental Growth Index returned 17.61%, the […]

  • Why robust demand could still lead to solid earnings

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks down why she believes the supply chain challenges the market will not affect earnings due to the robust nature of consumer demand.

  • Rising Treasury yields take wind out of stock market amid ‘recalibration’ of Federal Reserve’s policy outlook

    Fed-inspired selloff in U.S. government debt finally took a toll on stocks on Monday, where S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on the road to their worst month since October 2020.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Tesla’s Stock Is On the Move Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    ADVISOR CENTER Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar goes public via SPAC

    Polestar, a Swedish maker of electric and hybrid cars that was spun out of Volvo in 2017, agreed to go public at an implied $20 billion valuation via a SPAC formed by Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners.Why it matters: Polestar has delivered thousands of vehicles, unlike so many other EV SPAC targets (including some with higher valuations). It currently offers a hybrid high-performance car and an all-electric liftback, with an electric SUV coming next.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • What a Bitcoin ETF could mean for the crypto world

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung leads a panel on Bitcoin ETFs with Rumi Morales, Outlier Ventures Partner, Joseph Hall, Davis Polk Capital Markets Group Partner, and Dave LaValle, Grayscale Global Head of ETF.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.