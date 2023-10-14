Update: Goodhue County deputy injured in domestic assault call

Oct. 13—PINE ISLAND — A Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy was injured during a possible domestic assault situation in Pine Island, Minnesota, shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the reporter of a possible domestic assault situation at a residence on Second Avenue SE in Pine Island at about 3:03 p.m. Friday.

As of 4:56 p.m. Friday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office announced that law enforcement concluded its search, and the "suspect is known to law enforcement." The sheriff's office added there was no threat to the public.

When the deputy responded to the residence shortly after 3 p.m., a male subject fled the residence on foot. The deputy obtained a non-life threatening injury not requiring immediate medical attention, the sheriff's office stated.

A perimeter had been established in the area to search for the subject. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office was being assisted by the Zumbrota Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and K9, and Rochester Police Department and K9. Drones from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester police were also being used.

Subscribers to CodeRED, a mass-alert system, in the area received the following information: "Goodhue County Sheriff: Law enforcement in the south, southwest and southeast area of the City of Pine Island searching for a domestic assault suspect. There is no belief the male is a danger to the general public. Suspect is male, wearing gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, 6'1" approximately 175 lbs. If located call 911. Please avoid area for law enforcement."

The Post Bulletin will follow with more information when it becomes available.