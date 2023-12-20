Goodhue County man sentenced for repeatedly raping 10-year-old girl

Dec. 19—RED WING — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to a year in jail with a suspended 14-year, four-month prison sentence for repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl over the course of several months.

Shane Micheal Toivola pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in district court November 2023 and was sentenced Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Toivola was given credit for 267 days served in jail toward his one-year sentence.

As part of the sentence, Toivola was given 30 years of supervised probation along with the suspended prison term. Two other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

According to the court records:

A 10-year-old girl told law enforcement that Toivola had repeatedly raped her starting when she was around 4 or 6 years old in a Virginia, Minnesota, residence. The abuse stopped once the child moved but began again in a Red Wing residence around Oct. 15, 2022, and ended around Feb. 8, 2023.

Toivola is charged for the abuse that happened between 2022 and 2023.

Toivola would threaten to kill himself and harm the girl if she told anyone, and he often used force to gain compliance, she told police.