Goodhue County Sheriff's Office seizes more than 850 grams of narcotics in Red Wing

Mar. 12—RED WING — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in Red Wing on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, cash and two handguns.

The warrant was executed on the 1100 block of South Park Street. Law enforcement arrested Angel Olszewski, 22, of Red Wing, and Christian Donno, 18, of Welch. Both are being held on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges. More charges against the men could be filed.

Seized were 454.45 grams of THC (marijuana), 81.58 grams of MDMA(ecstasy/molly), 4.96 grams of cocaine, 310.3 grams of mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash, and two handguns.

The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team and Red Wing Police Department assisted with execution of the search warrant.