Goodhue teen killed in rollover crash near Randolph on Wednesday

Nov. 30—RANDOLPH, Minn. — A Goodhue teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023, near Randolph.

A 2000 Ford Ranger was northbound on Highway 56 near 292nd Street when the truck left the road into the right ditch and rolled over around 8:15 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Tayven Matthew Geiger, 17, of Goodhue, was ejected from the truck and killed. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The road condition was listed as snow and ice at the time of the crash.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Randolph Fire Department and Northfield Ambulance also responded to the scene.