‘Get my goodies;’ Dozens line up to buy marijuana products as legal sales remain in flux

A Trotwood smoke and vape shop said they found a way to up its sales with the passing of Issue 2, which legalized recreational marijuana.

“This is like a kid going in a candy store,” one customer Roman Gibson said.

In Ohio, it is legal to have recreational marijuana in your possession however there is no place to legally purchase it. Adults 21 and over are also permitted to grow up to six plants individually and no more than 12 in a household with multiple adults.

Customers flooded the shop when their doors opened at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with hopes of getting their hands on recreational marijuana.

But what they are purchasing is something else, but similar.

“Currently what we are doing is trying to abide by state law and what they’re trying to have diction,” Goldwasser Smoke and Vape shop owner Jake Flanagan said.



