Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Sale To Feature Iconic Jaguars

Which of these classic Jags would you add to your luxury car collection?

The name Jaguar conjures up images of luxury, speed and class. A classic Jaguar in British Racing Green is what comes to mind when enthusiasts think of the brand's heritage and the marque's golden years in international racing. The British automaker’s Classic division has created a chance for the most iconic models to live on, after the initial production has long passed. Gooding & Company is offering a trio of breathtaking reconstructions, called continuation Jaguars, all worthy of your collection.

Here are some highlights:

1957 Jaguar XKSS Continuation

This example is one of only nine built in 2018 to continue Jaguar’s planned 25-car production run of the 1957 XKSS. It was hand built at Jaguar Classic, is in exceptional condition, and includes the Jaguar Land Rover Certificate of Origin. This example faithfully replicates the D-Type design and engineering heritage and is in stunning condition. This one-owner vehicle is ready for your collection and the open road. See it here.

1955 D-Type Jaguar Continuation

This D-Type is one of only 25 examples built by Jaguar Classic. It is a beautiful continuation of the Le Mans dominating 1950s racer. This example offers collectors a chance at owning a historically important model for the Jaguar brand that is both usable and beautiful. The iconic fin behind the driver’s headrest sets this model apart. See it here.

1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Continuation

If you’re looking for something very rare, this is one of only six examples built to the original 1963 specifications using original-series chassis numbers. This legendary sports car was also built by Jaguar Classic. Offered from original ownership, this is Jaguar’s press and promotional car for the Lightweight Continuation Program, and it is desirably equipped. See it here.

These vehicles and many other top consignments are available at Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions which takes place August 19-20. To see more details on Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions, please visit www.goodingco.com.

