Gooding Jr. could owe millions after ignoring rape lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.

Judge Crotty said that under the law, the 53-year-old Gooding’s failure to respond and defend himself in the lawsuit constituted an admission of liability.

The judge gave Gooding a final deadline of Sept. 7 to participate in the case. After that, the judge said, he’ll decide on damages.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, identified in court papers as Jane Doe, alleged Gooding raped her without protection after meeting her at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge and luring her to his hotel room under false pretenses.

She is seeking $6 million in damages.

No lawyer was listed for Gooding in the federal court docket. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer in his New York City criminal case.

Attorney Mark Heller, who represent Gooding in the criminal case, said the events alleged in the lawsuit “never took place” and suggested the plaintiff was somebody “looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case.”

Citing case law, Crotty said in his order Thursday that he will invite both sides to argue over damages in court before deciding what Gooding owes.

The accuser originally sued Gooding in August 2020. The case was dismissed and then quickly reopened in March over a technical issue. Gooding was served with court papers April 22 and failed to respond to an initial May 13 deadline, Crotty said in his order.

In his criminal case, being tried in state court in New York, Gooding is accused of violating three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. One of the women alleged Gooding pinched her buttocks. Another said he squeezed her breast.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty. An Oct. 18 hearing is scheduled to set a trial date.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikesisak.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Johansson's 'Black Widow'

    One of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies on Friday hit out at the Disney movie studio in an escalating public dispute over claims by Scarlett Johansson that she had lost money over the release of her "Black Widow" movie. Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), accused Disney in a statement of attacking the actress's character and of revealing her $20 million salary for the superhero movie "in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and a businesswoman." Lourd, who also represents Johansson, released his statement a day after the "Black Widow" star filed a lawsuit accusing Disney of breaching its contract with her by releasing the July 9 movie on its streaming platform at the same time it played in theaters, thereby reducing her expected share of box office receipts.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Union-Busting Firm As Workers Start To Come Together

    In a public statement addressed to employees earlier this week, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company was reviewing policies and procedures to help promote a more respectful and inclusive workplace. To help accomplish that, the company has retained the services of prestigious law firm WilmerHale, which is the same law firm helping Amazon keep its workers from unionizing. Considering ongoing efforts to unionize game workers, the partnership is a little concerning.

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra low-cost airline could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While plans to launch Akasa Air come at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: CAA Slams Disney for Releasing Scarlett Johansson’s Salary

    The legal and public relations battle between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company escalated on Friday morning as the actress’ talent agency rose to her defense and slammed the media conglomerate for leaking her salary in “an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman.” The move comes less than 24 hours […]

  • A little-known law could determine whether the DOJ would represent Trump in a Capitol-riot lawsuit or if he has to fend for himself

    The Westfall Act grants federal employees legal immunity if they were acting in the scope of their employment. Trump could use it in a lawsuit.

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • United Airlines to outsource catering operations from October

    United said it has selected three suppliers to operate the airline's five kitchens and oversee menu design and administration. "We wanted to proceed in a way that allowed us to protect the vast majority of jobs for our United catering team members, and invest in solutions that significantly improve our customers' onboard experience," United's VP of customer innovation and strategy and catering, Mandeep Grewal, told staff. United expects to initiate the transition in October - when federal payroll aid that prohibited airline job cuts expires - and be working with its new partners by mid-November.

  • Appeals court: Arbitration won't shield Trump from lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children can’t force a lawsuit into arbitration that was brought by people who felt cheated by a business he promoted, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written decision pertaining to a 2018 lawsuit in Manhattan federal court brought by salespeople who lost money in a marketing company that Trump endorsed in speeches and on “The Celebrity Apprentice.” The effort to force arbitration had delayed the lawsuit from proceeding.

  • 136 Million People Don't Know This Key Social Security Fact

    When you're making retirement plans, you need to understand the role Social Security will play in supporting you. According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide, just 54% of people are aware what percentage of their income will be replaced by Social Security. With around 252 million adults in the United States, that means more than 136 million people are lacking a clear idea of the amount of income Social Security will provide relative to what they earned before retiring.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • 'In full desperation mode,' some restaurant owners turn to unconventional methods to hire employees

    As restaurants plead for patience and understanding, they’re actively recruiting new hires in unconventional — and sometimes controversial —ways.

  • FCC Fines TV Sinclair Broadcast Group Affiliated Stations $9M For Breach Of Good Faith In Retrans Negotiations With AT&T

    The FCC Wednesday announced fines totaling $9 million on 17 stations – or eight licensees – affiliated with Sinclair Broadcast Group for not negotiating retransmission consent agreement with AT&T in good faith. The so-called Forfeiture Order imposed a per-station penalty of $512,228 against each defendant “for willfully and repeatedly violating the Commission’s good faith negotiation standards,” […]

  • Tom Girardi's Law Firm Auctioning Off Julia Roberts Poster, Furniture and More amid Bankruptcy

    Prior to his current legal controversies, Erika Girardi's ex Tom famously won the 1993 legal case that inspired the Erin Brokovich movie, starring Julia Roberts

  • #ActiBlizzWalkout goes viral as Activision Blizzard employees walk out to protest the gaming giant's alleged discriminatory practices

    A hashtag to show solidarity with the employees of Activision Blizzard who walked out from work Wednesday trended on Twitter.

  • 4 Certificate Programs That Can Get You a High-Paying Job in Less Than a Year

    Whether you're just getting out of high school, partway through a four-year degree that has lost its appeal or looking for a career change, the opportunity to break into a high-paying field with less...

  • LinkedIn allows employees to work fully remote, removes in-office expectation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -LinkedIn will allow employees to opt for full-time remote work or a hybrid option as offices gradually reopen, Chief People Officer Teuila Hanson told Reuters. This new policy is a shift from the initial indication last October that Microsoft Corp's professional social networking site would expect employees to work from an office 50% of the time when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift. The updated policy, offering the flexibility to work remotely full-time or work at an office part-time, will apply to LinkedIn's global workforce of more than 16,000 employees.

  • Disney to ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson: $20 Million Is Plenty

    Disney is blasting Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over the box office of “Black Widow,” saying that the lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever” and that she already received $20 million in compensation. The actress is alleging breach of contract in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and reviewed by TheWrap, in which she’s suing Disney over the company’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ at the same time as the film’s theatrical release. “There is no merit whatsoever to t

  • Target Giving Employees Another $75 Million

    The funds mark the retailer’s sixth round of investments in its workforce since the pandemic began.

  • Former officers at a Lexington prison sexually abused inmates, grand jury alleges

    The former corrections officers allegedly threatened violence and death if their victims didn’t comply, according to the Department of Justice.

  • Activision Blizzard Employees Strike, Fans Call for Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday outside an office of Activision Blizzard Inc. in Southern California to demonstrate their support of a sexual harassment lawsuit and to protest the video game maker’s insufficient response.Employees and other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalks at the corporate campus of Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of Diablo and Warcraft games that was at the center of the lawsuit filed by a California state agency.Refreshments and a food truck were