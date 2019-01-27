Is Goodland Group Limited’s (SGX:5PC) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Goodland Group Limited’s (SGX:5PC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Goodland Group has a price to earnings ratio of 16.32, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD16.32 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Goodland Group:

P/E of 16.32 = SGD0.24 ÷ SGD0.015 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Goodland Group’s earnings per share fell by 55% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 75% per year over the last three years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 36% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Goodland Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Goodland Group has a higher P/E than the average company (10.3) in the real estate industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Goodland Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Goodland Group’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 63% of Goodland Group’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Goodland Group’s P/E Ratio

Goodland Group trades on a P/E ratio of 16.3, which is above the SG market average of 11.8. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it’s safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.