Goodland Group (SGX:5PC) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Goodland Group Limited (SGX:5PC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Goodland Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Goodland Group had debt of S$67.1m, up from S$53.7m in one year. On the flip side, it has S$5.24m in cash leading to net debt of about S$61.9m.

A Look At Goodland Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Goodland Group had liabilities of S$65.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of S$24.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of S$5.24m as well as receivables valued at S$20.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling S$63.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of S$73.8m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Goodland Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Goodland Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Goodland Group saw its revenue drop to S$11m, which is a fall of 81%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Goodland Group's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at S$3.0m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled S$12m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. For riskier companies like Goodland Group I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.