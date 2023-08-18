Goodlettsville woman charged after Ashland City man, Kansas officer killed in shooting

A Goodlettsville woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in Kansas after a car chase and shooting left an Ashland City man and a Fairway police officer dead.

Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, was charged after Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died from his injuries. She was previously being held on charges of aggravated battery, theft, fleeing law enforcement and reckless driving.

Cothran was charged with first-degree murder because Oswald, a four-year police veteran, died as a result of her actions for which she was previously charged, according to court records.

What reportedly happened in Kansas

Lenexa, Kansas, police officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 6 about 7:30 a.m. Upon finding the vehicle, the driver struck a Lenexa patrol car before fleeing the area, police said.

The car eventually came to a stop near Lamar Avenue and Interstate 35 in Mission, Kansas, and two people, identified as Cothran and 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall, ran from the vehicle to a nearby gas station.

Officers from several departments, including Officer Jonah Oswald, surrounded the suspects inside the convenience store, Lenexa police said.

"There was an exchange of gunfire as officers attempted to contact the suspects," police said.

Marshall was shot and killed. Oswald was critically injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment. The next day, the officer died.

It's unclear if Cothran fired a gun during the shooting, or whose gunfire struck Oswald.

Cothran is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 20.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Goodlettsville woman charged in Kansas after shooting kills officer