SAS CEO Jim Goodnight tells employees ‘we are not for sale’ despite Broadcom’s overture

Zachery Eanes
·2 min read

In a companywide email on Tuesday, SAS Institute CEO Jim Goodnight told employees that the software company was not for sale — after it was reported earlier in the week it had been in talks with the semiconductor company Broadcom.

The potential sale of SAS would have presented huge change to the company, which has remained privately held since it was founded by Goodnight in 1976.

In an emailed statement, Shannon Heath, a spokeswoman for the company, confirmed that Goodnight, 78, told staff the company wasn’t for sale.

“I can confirm that Dr. Goodnight sent a message to all employees, in which he said: ‘We are not up for sale,’” she told The News & Observer.

“SAS remains focused on furthering innovation to serve our customers,” she added.

The company said Goodnight, who controls a large stake in the company with his co-founder John Sall, was not available for an interview.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that SAS had been in talks with Broadcom, and that a deal could be completed in a matter of weeks.

The deal could have valued SAS, which makes widely used analytical software, at $15 billion to $20 billion.

SAS employs around 5,000 people at its headquarters in Cary, and thousands more in offices across the globe.

The company, whose customers include large banks and government agencies, posted revenues of $3 billion last year, according to its most recent annual report. However, that represented a decline in revenue of 2% to 3% from 2019.

In an interview earlier this year, Bryan Harris, the company’s chief technology officer, said SAS anticipates revenue growth returning this year.

“Obviously 2020 was a tough year, and a lot of people were kind of protecting where they were at,” he told The N&O in May. “But we’ve had a very strong first quarter here, coming out with very significant improvements in revenues.”

But the approach by Broadcom also came as SAS had lost several key executives during the pandemic.

In January, Oliver Schabenberger left his job as the No. 2 at SAS.

Schabenberger, who was considered the heir apparent to Goodnight, left his role as chief technology officer and chief operating officer to join a the growing startup SingleStore, The N&O reported.

Randy Guard, who was SAS’ chief marketing officer until last year, also decamped to a startup. He now holds the same role for Durham-based fintech startup Spreedly.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom purchasing SAS would propel the company into the big leagues

    A deal would diversify Broadcom's prospects as a real player in software, which it has struggled to achieve.

  • Volkswagen's new business strategy puts software and autonomous driving front and center

    Volkswagen will ramp up its software, mobility as a service and battery tech to stay competitive in the coming decades, as it and other automakers prepare for the largest transition in personal mobility since the invention of the car. Laying out the company strategy Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess emphasized a top-to-bottom transformation in everything from manufacturing to revenue streams. If revenue was historically driven by sales of internal combustion engine vehicles, Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said the rest of the decade bring income derived not only from electric vehicle sales, but also software, autonomous driving and even ridesharing.

  • Broadcom Talks to Buy SAS Institute Collapse: Report

    The semiconductor and enterprise software company was reportedly in talks to pay between $15 and $20 billion for SAS.

  • Where Will Micron Be in 3 Years?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has achieved a long-awaited breakout. Given that volatility, let's take a closer look at whether Micron -- and its stock -- can continue to rise over the next three years. Micron has stood out as one of the few producers of memory chips.

  • SC State ousted its president Tuesday. Here’s what faculty and alumni are saying

    Clark had ‘ample amount of time to right the ship’ at SC State, faculty leader says

  • Sky-High Feed Prices Are Pushing Dairy Farmers Over The Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Vanstrom stuck by his dairy cows through a recession, a trade war and a global pandemic that forced him to dump milk into manure pits. This year, though, he’s finally had enough. The thing that’s putting him over the edge: exorbitant grain prices.One weekend in early June, the Kennedy, New York, farmer and his wife loaded 46 milking cows into livestock trailers and sent them off to an auction house. Some went to other dairies. Others ended up at slaughterhouses, to be turned

  • De Beers Makes Diamond Buyers Cough Up With Another Price Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers raised prices for its rough diamonds yet again as the industry’s dramatic recovery this year shows little sign of slowing.The top producer increased prices by about 5% at its July sale taking place this week, with most of the rises focused around higher-quality stones, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The Anglo American Plc unit raised prices at almost every sale this year, helping make up for a c

  • Tesla and these other stocks should be boosted as a key electric-vehicle subsidy gets extended, says UBS

    The extension of generous purchase subsidies in one of the world’s most critical markets for electric vehicles should boost Tesla stock as well as shares in Volkswagen, analysts at Swiss bank UBS said.

  • U.S. Oil Consumption Surging With Industry Firing at Full Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil demand has soared to new heights in a remarkable turnaround from just a year ago when the pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin and decimated demand. A rolling average of U.S. total oil products supplied – an indicator of consumption – jumped to the highest seasonal level in government data going back three decades in the week ending July 2. While gasoline and diesel demand have returned to pre-pandemic levels, a surge in petroleum use for products such as p

  • Musk tells court he dislikes being Tesla CEO

    Elon Musk took the witness stand Monday in a Wilmington, Delaware court and defended Tesla's $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity from a shareholder lawsuit… which alleges he strong-armed Tesla’s board into making the purchase. Not only did Musk testify that those accusations are wrong – he told the court that he wished he didn’t even have be the CEO of the electric car company, saying he did not enjoy the job. In Monday’s more than one hour-long testimony and cross examination, Musk said " I tried very hard not to be the CEO of Tesla, but I have to or frankly Tesla is going to die.”Testimony from the billionaire entrepreneur kicked off the two-week trial, where shareholders are looking to recoup that $2.6 billion Musk paid for the ailing solar panel maker.The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers allegesMusk strong-armed Tesla's board to buy SolarCity, just as it was about to run out of cash. Musk owned a 22% stake in SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins.Musk pushed back against that notion from the witness stand, saying he did not control the appointment of Tesla's board members or their compensation and that they negotiated the SolarCity deal and its economic terms without his influence.Legal experts said the judge will be looking for evidence that Musk threatened board members or that directors felt they could not stand up to him.If Musk is forced by the courts to repay what Tesla spent on the deal, that would represent one of the largest judgments ever against an individual. Even if the judge finds the deal was unfair, Musk could be ordered to pay a much lower amount of damages.

  • Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres. The news helped Disney’s stock break up bullishly from a descending trendline it had been trading under since March 10, two days after reaching an all-time high of $203.02. On Monday morning, it looked as though Disney was headed toward its next resistance level near the $182 and was the stock printing another green bullish candle. On Thursday and

  • COVID boosters may risk more serious side effects - CDC

    JAY BUTLER: “The question about boosters is one that is being intensively reviewed…” U.S. health officials on Tuesday said the U.S. is reviewing the need for a third COVID-19 booster shot among those who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects. During a media briefing, Jay Butler, the deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there is concern that a third dose could potentially come with even greater risks. JAY BUTLER:“The risk of some of the rare side effects that have been reported have been greater after the second dose and even just the local reactions, which are fairly common, are more common after second doses as well… So we're keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe, although very rare, side effects.” Pfizer says it plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said after a meeting Monday with Pfizer that they don't see the need at this time for a booster.Butler from the CDC said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence of waning immunity to COVID-19 among U.S residents who received shots in December or January and that existing vaccines provide significant protection against the Delta variant.Health officials could get some real-world data soon.Israel on Sunday began offering a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to adults who are immunocompromised but said it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public after new infections have risen amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.Back at the White House, the Biden administration is trying to focus efforts on getting shots into the arms of Americans who have been vaccinated at all, especially young people.To that end - pop star Olivia Rodrigo will visit President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House on Wednesday to record videos encouraging Americans to get their shots.

  • Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m Covid jabs

    The government has come under intense pressure to speed up its vaccine programme.

  • Musk arrives to court for day two of tesimony

    The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges Musk strong-armed the board of directors into using Tesla's assets to rescue SolarCity from potential bankruptcy and never disclosed the dire finances of the solar panel maker.

  • Oil Advances to 33-Month High on Warning About Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest price in more than 2 1/2 years as prospects of an imminent flood of crude exports from Iran and other major producers waned while the International Energy Agency warned of a deepening supply crunch.Futures in New York advanced 1.6% to close at $75.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest settlement since October 2018. Crude supplies are set to “tighten significantly” amid a deadlock among members of the OPEC+ alliance, the IEA said in a report. Meanwhile, a stal

  • Khan’s Construction Bet Sees Cement Firms Boosting Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistani cement companies are investing to expand capacity a year after Prime Minister Imran Khan chose the construction sector to stimulate the economy.Lucky Cement Ltd., Bestway Cement Ltd., and D.G. Khan Cement Co. are among more than half-a-dozen firms to announce plans in recent months. Pakistan’s cement production capacity will increase by 31% to 91 million tons after the announced expansions are completed, according to Insight Securities Pvt.Khan’s government last year sai

  • Amazon hit by worldwide outages

    Amazon was hit by multiple outages from Sunday (July 12) into Monday (July 13). Service was reportedly interrupted at its online store, and its cloud computing business - Amazon Web Services. That's according to Downdetector, which says that more than 38,000 users indicated problems with online shopping. Around 280 users of AWS also reported issues. It wasn't clear what sparked the outage, but Amazon says it is now resolved. Users had reported problems including with logging in and checking out. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including error reports submitted by users.In June Amazon reported a similar outage with platforms including Prime Video.

  • Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

    Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

  • The hemp boom is over. What now? Crop has ‘long way to go,’ Kentucky farm expert says

    After years of low commodity prices, many farmers were desperate to believe hemp was a guaranteed moneymaker. “It was just a frenzy out there,” he said.

  • Taking a Fresh Look at Raytheon Technologies

    A Real Money subscriber recently asked for a technical update on Raytheon Technologies . In the updated daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see some softness in prices since early June. Trading volume has diminished over the same time period and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has declined to tell us that sellers of RTX are now more aggressive.