Goodridge school referendum vote passes, Fisher and Thief River Falls votes fail

Nov. 8—GOODRIDGE, Minn. — A school referendum in Goodridge was passed by voters on Tuesday, but referendum proposals in Thief River Falls and Fisher failed.

Tomas Loberg, superintendent of Goodridge Public School District, said he's appreciative of everyone who came to vote, and he looks forward to progressing on a project that will make the school safer.

"We're super pumped," he said. "It's a lot of work to do these things, but when the community comes together and you see a lot of people working together to make something really special happen for students, you're speechless at the end of it."

Goodridge's referendum vote focused on the approval of issuing general obligation school building bonds in the amount not exceeding $21.35 million. The referendum was approved with 230 yes votes and 179 no votes. These bonds will provide funds for a construction project that will build classroom additions, improve and remodel existing classroom spaces, create and equip a new gymnasium, weight room and locker rooms, renovate and upgrade the science lab, career and technical education spaces and restrooms, relocate the main offices to the ground level and upgrade the boiler and HVAC systems. It will also, Loberg said, make sure any visitor to the school will be face to face with a person making sure they are credentialed and signed in in order to enter the school.

"We wanted to recognize the past, but also move our district forward to the point where we were offering students what they needed and being the safest district possible and making sure we had a strong community for years to come," Loberg said.

Fisher and Thief River Falls public schools both failed to pass their own referendum votes. Fisher's vote was to

revoke the district's current $161 per-pupil referendum authorization

and replace it with a new $1,432 per-pupil authorization. The vote fell through with 97 yes votes and 154 no votes, according to Fisher Superintendent Evan Hanson. An information sheet released by the school district ahead of the vote said, in the event it didn't pass, more budget cuts and programming reductions could happen, and thus the district is likely to hold another vote in the future for an operating levy request.

Thief River Falls had three questions on its referendum vote. The first proposed an increase to the school district's general education revenue by $750 per pupil, which received 1,150 yes votes and 1,307 no votes.

The second question proposed a new capital project levy authorization, with the maximum amount being 4.426% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The revenue gained through this levy authorization would have been used to fund the replacement of the school's software, technology, infrastructure and other related items and training, if the first question was approved. This question resulted in 965 yes votes and 1,478 no votes.

The final question proposed another increase to the school district's general education revenue by $407 per pupil, if the first proposal to increase the revenue was passed. This question received 958 yes votes and 1,488 no votes.

Thief River Falls Public Schools did not return a request for comment.