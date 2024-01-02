Goods Strewn Across Japanese Supermarket Floor After Powerful Quake

Goods remained scattered across the floor of a supermarket in Noto, Japan, on January 2, a day after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture.

An Quynh, who recorded this footage, told Storyful that goods that were knocked off the shelves during the earthquake on Monday were still scattered across the supermarket floor on Tuesday.

In Ishikawa prefecture, at least 48 people were confirmed to have died, according to officials.

Efforts by emergency services to confirm the safety of missing people in various areas of Ishikawa prefecture were ongoing, NHK reported. Credit: An Quynh via Storyful