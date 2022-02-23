Goodway Group Named Global Digital Agency for Cybersecurity Company, Trellix

Goodway Group will build and execute a digital media strategy focused on amplifying brand awareness for Trellix

NEW YORK --News Direct-- Goodway Group

Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, has partnered with Trellix, a newly launched cybersecurity company, for digital media and marketing services. Goodway Group will lead Trellix’s brand awareness multi-channel digital media strategy and analytics efforts, including the Trellix brand launch and advertising campaign.

“We are thrilled to partner with Goodway Group to accelerate brand awareness,” said Brett Hannath, Chief Marketing Officer, Trellix. “As a new brand seeking to stand out in a crowded industry, Goodway Group’s understanding of the B2B technology landscape and their use of data to deliver results were huge selling points.”

Trellix selected Goodway Group for its digital media expertise, award-winning AI-powered technology, as well as its extensive experience executing domestic and international campaigns on behalf of leading B2B brands. A market-leading security player, Trellix is a modern and innovative security company defining the extended detection and response (XDR) market. Goodway Group will be charged with driving awareness and targeting technology and business leaders globally.

“We are honored to partner with Trellix on its first branding campaign,” said Michael Hayes, Chief Growth Officer at Goodway Group. “Our digital credentials are perfectly aligned with Trellix’s launch and growth goals. Our work with challenger brands navigating the complex media landscape and making smart and strategic investments to advance growth are two critical components to standing out in such a highly competitive space.”

Trellix builds resilience and confidence in organizations through machine learning and automation. Trellix’s living security ecosystem, which learns and adapts to protect its customers from the most advanced threats, brings bold innovation to the XDR space.

Story continues

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a leading data-driven and technology enabled digital media and marketing services firm with offices in the U.S. and the UK. Our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists, and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work, and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multi-year Ad Age Best Places to Work, Ad Exchanger’s Best Use of Technology by an Agency Award, and two MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and B2B marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. Goodway Group is a 100-year-old independent and remote first media and marketing services firm. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity. The company's open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix's security experts, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerate technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers. More at https://trellix.com.

Contact Details

Kite Hill PR for Goodway Group

Patrice Gamble

goodway@kitehillpr.com

Company Website

https://www.goodwaygroup.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/goodway-group-named-global-digital-agency-for-cybersecurity-company-trellix-559521541