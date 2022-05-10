Goodway Group Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Goodway Group named among best workplaces in Marketing Services

Goodway Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Goodway Group is an independently-owned, professional marketing services firm at the intersection of media, technology and data, partnering with clients to advance their business objectives. The agency, powered by the brightest humans at the forefront of the ad tech industry, eagerly embraces change – continually adapting and innovating to lead the way for modern marketers to trailblaze through the digital frontier. Inc’s Best Workplaces is the latest recognition to be awarded to the forward-thinking agency for its unique work culture that prioritizes professional growth and flexibility, as well as excellence in its client service areas.

A remote workforce pioneer, Goodway Group adopted the work-from-home model more than 14 years ago to provide its employees with the flexibility to work when, where and how they want regardless of their circumstances. Coined as “work-life” integration, the model enables employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The agency’s benefits package and novel company programs reflect its values and commitment to creating a culture focused on the whole individual that prioritizes both personal needs and professional development. This includes industry staples like a flexible work model as well as novel programs and initiatives including Dedicated Development Days, which benefits employees by allowing uninterrupted time for professional development each month and Goodway Cares, a 501(c)(3) founded in 2016 that allows employees to support the agency in providing pro-bono strategy, consulting and media execution to budding non-profit organizations. Learn more on Goodway Group’s Careers page.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are honored to be named an exceptional workplace by Inc’s Best Workplaces. Our award-winning culture is attributed, in part, to our ability to remain fiercely independent. In our industry, our competitors are often large, publicly held agencies who have a responsibility to a variety of stakeholders,” commented Dave Wolk, CEO at Goodway Group. “We are fortunate to answer only to our employees and our clients, which allows us to stay hyper-focused on their best interests and collaboratively drive meaningful business outcomes. We refer to this as our infinity loop – we take care of our employees, so they take care of our clients. It has become a virtuous cycle that propels us forward with innovation and fortitude.”

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a leading data-driven and technology-enabled digital media and marketing services firm with teams in the U.S. and the UK. Our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists, and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work, and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multi-year Ad Age Best Places to Work, AdExchanger’s Best Use of Technology by an Agency Award, and two MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and B2B marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. Goodway Group is an independent and remote-first media and marketing services firm with a 90+ year history. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

