Goodway Group Wins Skyhigh Security Business, Building on Previous Client Wins from Trellix and McAfee

Goodway Group will develop a complex cross-channel media buying strategy to increase brand awareness for Skyhigh

NEW YORK --News Direct-- Goodway Group

Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, has signed on as the agency of record for Skyhigh Security, a newly launched cybersecurity subset of Musarubra, building on their success with leading security brands Trellix and McAfee Enterprise. Goodway Group will drive Skyhigh Security’s brand awareness with cross-channel media ad planning and execution within the complex B2B technology landscape.

Skyhigh Security selected Goodway Group for its digital media expertise and proven track record of successfully leveraging and integrating critical paid media B2B strategies, including brand/awareness building, demand generation, and account-based marketing. With industry-leading security service edge solutions, the modern and innovative cloud security brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market. Goodway Group is charged with building awareness and executing a holistic, multi-market, multi-disciplined campaign strategy.

“The B2B technology sector has become an increasingly crowded environment. Goodway Group’s vast media knowledge and reputation for delivering successful results for leading business-focused brands was a prime selling point for our team,” said Diana Massaro, Chief Marketing Officer, Skyhigh Security. “ We look forward to partnering with the agency to amplify our presence in the market.”

Skyhigh Security’s partnership with Goodway Group will prioritize the optimization of brand reach and frequency to create an unparalleled omnipresence for key decision-makers in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) industry. Goodway Group will closely monitor campaign performance and refine its comprehensive digital media strategy using real-time audience, account, and brand lift metrics to drive efficiency, understand how the campaign performs with key target audiences and accounts, and test real business outcomes.

Story continues

“We are thrilled to partner with Skyhigh Security on its brand launch initiatives. Skyhigh Security’s trust in our ability to produce results that advance their business objectives speaks directly to our successful tenure with category leaders,” said Adam Herman, SVP of Business Development and Client Solutions at Goodway Group. “We are eager to kick off our new partnership and be an invaluable strategic advisor as we work to elevate their brand in the marketplace.”

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a leading data-driven and technology-enabled digital media and marketing services firm with offices in the U.S. and the UK. Our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists, and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work, and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multi-year Ad Age Best Places to Work, Ad Exchanger’s Best Use of Technology by an Agency Award, and two MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and B2B marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. Goodway Group is a 100-year-old independent and remote first media and marketing services firm. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

Contact Details

Kite Hill PR for Goodway Group

Patrice Gamble

goodway@kitehillpr.com

Company Website

https://www.goodwaygroup.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/goodway-group-wins-skyhigh-security-business-building-on-previous-client-wins-from-trellix-and-mcafee-645644706