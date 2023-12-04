Goodwill, Five Below, Island Breeze Bistro: What's new in Wilson County

Caribbean eats, a hair salon and a thrift store are among the new and soon-to-come businesses in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon in Wilson County.

Here's what to know about the new additions.

Stylemasters to move after decades on Lebanon Road

Stylemasters is one of Mt. Juliet’s longest standing businesses on Lebanon Road. It will soon move a mile west to 86 Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet.

The former Stylemasters building at 11381 Lebanon Road will be replaced by a Chipotle and a Keke’s Breakfast Café. Initial construction could begin this month, according to Mark Lineberry with Lineberry Developments.

The Stylemasters building after it has moved to Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet.

Stylemasters will continue to work at the location where it's been since the 1980s until city and state requirements are met at the new location, owner Tameria Shaver said.

Shaver hopes to be operational at the new location early next year.

Plans are to ultimately enlarge the Stylemasters space for those interested in renting rooms or stations, Shaver said.

“I would love to offer more of a variety of services,” Shaver said.

Goodwill returns to Lebanon

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee recently opened its first store in Lebanon since its previous retail location at 1031 W. Main St. closed in 2018.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

A new Goodwill on West Main Street in Lebanon.

The new store will also be home to a donation center and an in-store career center.

The company’s 13th Career Solutions center will help job-seekers get access to in-person and virtual services, including resume and job search assistance, referrals to employers, and training in topics ranging from financial literacy to Google IT Support Professional certification.

Goodwill is hiring multiple positions for this location. Those interested can apply online at giveit2goodwill.org/jobs/.

New meat-and-3 concept

Darlene Webb and her family are opening Island Breeze Bistro restaurant at 102 S. College St. near Lebanon’s square. Island Breeze is described as a homestyle meat-and-three concept with Caribbean and Creole flavors.

Opening is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Darlene and Timothy Webb each operate a business in downtown Lebanon.

Webb, from Haiti, moved forward with the restaurant believing there is a need for "diversity when it comes to food," she said. Webb's mother, Marie Lourdes Jules, and daughter Gabriela Gonzalez are also involved in the restaurant.

And Webb's husband, Timothy Webb, owns Webb$ Barber Shop next door. Timothy Webb has plans to move the barber shop to the former Sneaker City location on East Main in Lebanon in January.

Barber shop, waxing, pet care and more

Touch Up Barber Shop: Owner Emad Abraham will open the “classic barber shop” as part of a retail center at 13342 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Abraham comes from the Scout’s Barbershop brand and will have four chairs in all, with plans to add three additional barbers.

Five Below: A new Five Below store is planned to open in early 2024 in the former Tuesday Morning space in the Publix shopping center in South Mt. Juliet.

Renovation work is ongoing and the store is tentatively aiming for a February opening, but that could change.

European Wax Center: Lebanon’s Western Plaza redevelopment on West Main Street continues with European Wax Center expected to open in mid-December in an outparcel, according to Jason Grimmett of Drinkard Development.

Scenthound: The franchise that offers monthly care, grooming and hygiene services for dogs opened in November at the Graves Crossing commercial center at 650 S. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Clark Cummings and his daughter Caroline Linville will operate the franchise.

The brand’s care focus is on skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth, with three membership levels that can be renewed monthly.

