Goodwill ‘job coach’ raped disabled co-workers and warned them not to tell, cops say

A Goodwill employee raped disabled co-workers and warned them not to tell anyone else, according to police in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit said it began investigating after a Goodwill Industries worker reported she had been sexually abused.

She reported that Mark Davenport, her supervisor and “job coach” at a Goodwill Donation Center, had “kissed her on the mouth, fondled her, forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her,” according to a June 30 Facebook post from police.

“Davenport was entrusted with the responsibility of her safety and wellbeing and was employed to provide vocational assistance on behalf of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa through a Medicaid waiver that covers care for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” police said.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified another worker who Davenport supervised at a different Goodwill Donation Center.

The woman said she had a sexual relationship with the man, according to the release, and he would take her to a building corner out of sight from security cameras.

“She reported that Davenport would kiss her, expose himself to her, force her to reciprocate, and would sexually assault her despite her telling him to stop,” authorities said. “The victim reported that Davenport told her that the camera could not see them in the corner they were in, and to not tell anyone about their relationship or he could get in trouble.”

Investigators said they confirmed the allegations through text messages and Goodwill video surveillance.

As part of the investigation, authorities said they also learned Davenport sexually assaulted an adult with mental disabilities while she worked for Goodwill in 2013. He’s also accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old in 2006.

In a Facebook post, Goodwill Industries of Tulsa said Davenport is no longer employed by the nonprofit organization.

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa said it reported the abuse allegation to law enforcement, cooperated with the investigation and took “appropriate action to ensure the safety of all participants in our programs.”

Police said the three adult women are considered “vulnerable adults” either due to physical or mental disabilities.

They “were substantially impaired in the ability to meet essential requirements for mental or physical health or safety, or to protect themselves from abuse, verbal abuse, neglect, or exploitation without assistance from others,” authorities said.

Davenport is charged with two counts of rape by instrumentation.

He turned himself in on June 29, police said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

