Goodwill just closed its only store in this Sacramento County city after 20 years

Goodwill Industries recently shut off the lights at its single location in Citrus Heights after 20 years in business.

The roughly 14,600 square-foot-space at 7120 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights permanently closed its doors on Sunday after a blowout sale.

Goodwill declined to comment on the reasons behind the newest closure to hit Sylvan Corners shopping center in Sacramento County, citing a farewell post that was published earlier this month on its social media pages.

“Your patronage has been the heartbeat of our store,” Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada wrote on its Instagram page, adding the discount resale chain had “mixed emotions” about closing its store after two decades in business.

“The memories and relationships forged over the years have made this chapter truly special,” the national chain stated.

There are nearly 30 Goodwill retail locations scattered across the region including Sacramento, Carmicheal, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville and Folsom.

The nonprofit organization provides job training and sells pre-owned items including clothes, shoes, jewelry and furniture.

