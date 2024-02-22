Goodwill Manasota celebrates first graduates of JobsPlus Language program

Lazara Munoz Jimenez, left, and Lisbeth Leal Suarez are recent graduates of Goodwill Manasota's JobsPlus Language program, which assists those who speak little to no English with employment.

BRADENTON — Studies indicate that English fluency is critical to succeeding in school and on the job in the U.S. Language limitations also impact an individual’s ability to secure necessary resources and services and provide support for any children in the home.

Thanks to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s gift of $10 million in December 2020, Goodwill Manasota created the JobsPlus Language program in 2021. The purpose of the program is to assist those who speak little to no English with employment, an opportunity to learn English on-the-clock, and a family-sustaining career path.

Goodwill recently celebrated the graduation of two team members from the JobsPlus Language program – Lisbeth Leal Suarez and Lazara Munoz Jimenez, who both began working for Goodwill in November 2022 and have earned promotions.

“The JPL program is a great opportunity for Latin people to learn English and work at the same time,” Suarez said. “I have to say a very huge thanks to Goodwill for the wonderful opportunity to learn English, to have a job, to meet my peers who are very special to me, and to grow in the company.”

Suarez began as a sorter/hanger at Goodwill’s Honore store. After graduating from JPL, she earned her Role Model Worker badge; two months later, she was promoted to pricer and continues to take advantage of educational opportunities available at the organization.

Jimenez was hired as a sorter/hanger at the Mecca store after a neighbor told her that Goodwill welcomed workers who don’t speak English. After her graduation from JPL, she was promoted to cashier and also earned her Role Model Worker badge. Just two weeks later, she became a keyholder at the Manatee Avenue location.

As the JPL program requires that a location leader be bilingual to support Spanish-language speakers who work there, Goodwill can now offer the JPL program at Jimenez’s store. She is now helping to train and encourage other Spanish speakers in the same program.

Natalie Caukwell is the JobsPlus Language program manager.

“I am a living example of improvement, a product of one of Goodwill’s programs, making them feel proud of the time they have spent on my betterment,” Jimenez said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to change my life completely, going from not being able to speak English to being able to do so fluently, for being able to become a leader, to witness the growth of the company and help them meet their goals, as they have helped me to do.”

In Cuba, Jimenez earned her high school diploma and worked as a real estate lawyer but she has been unable to have her degree and credentials verified in the U.S. She is now enrolled in GED classes and hopes to go on to college, with Goodwill’s support.

“As a learning organization, we are committed to helping those who seek to better their prospects for work and life,” said Donn Githens, president and CEO of Goodwill Manasota. "English-language fluency is crucial to success in education, employment, health care, and relationships. We are excited to see the advancements that our JobsPlus Language participants have made.”

This year, Goodwill will be moving its JPL team members to an online platform, Speexx, that will allow them to benefit from daily practice sessions as well as group sessions.

The JobsPlus Language program manager is Natalie Caukwell. Additional support is provided to ensure JobsPlus Language participants feel comfortable with their job duties, and help them practice speaking English. For more information, visit experiencegoodwill.org or call 941-355-2721.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Goodwill builds pathways to success with JobsPlus Language program