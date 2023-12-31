Goodwill of NW Texas makes donations to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, was humbled this week after the Christmas holiday to announce donations to Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First.

"Goodwill was presented with the opportunity to give back to other local non-profits in need of warm accessories for this upcoming winter season," a news release states. "One gaylord (large box on a pallet) was given to each non-profit with new goods, including socks, hats and gloves for children and adults."

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas gave local donations recently to two organizations, the Salvation Army (pictured) and Amarillo Housing First.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas gave local donations recently to two organizations, the Salvation Army (pictured) and Amarillo Housing First.

“Our Amarillo community takes such good care of us, that we wanted to give back and assist fellow non-profits with goods they can hand out to the citizens they serve. Goodwill is a local non-profit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers.” Robin Raney, President and CEO, said in the release.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas gave local donations recently to two organizations, the Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First (pictured).

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas gave local donations recently to two organizations, the Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First (pictured).

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, call (806) 744-8419, email amarquez@ginwtx.org or visit goodwillnwtexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Goodwill gives donations to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First