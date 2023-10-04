Goodwill Industries Missions Services has begun providing employment assistance at the Huntington Community Employment Room at the Ken Weber Community Campus at 408 Ninth St. SW in Canton.

The service is performed in partnership with Ohio Means Jobs.

Officials offer assistance in applying for jobs, creating resumes, searching for jobs and other services.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to help serve the unemployed and under-employed in our community in an additional way,” said Katie Gauze, director of mission services. “This service offered in The Huntington Community Employment Room will be a beneficial addition to the community. Offerings such as this allow our Mission Services to make an even greater impact.”

The Huntington Community Employment Room is open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays.

Goodwill Mission Services offers eight pre-employment services and seven job-placement services.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Goodwill offers free employment assistant services