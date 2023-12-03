Goodwill to unveil new concept, location in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Goodwill Industries of El Paso, in collaboration with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for a new concept in “thrifting/upscaling” called the GW Boutique at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Horizon City.

This new store, which is located at 13988 Horizon Blvd., has all the feel of a boutique setting but with the thrill of thrifting and upscaling both donated and new high-end items featuring such brands as Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton and many others, according to a press release sent by Goodwill.

“As with our other stores, the majority of funds generated at the GW Boutique will go towards supporting our mission of providing employment training and opportunities to people with barriers to employment,” according to Goodwill. “One example of this mission is the Employment Development Skills program which, through a partnership with the Ysleta Independent School District, assists students with barriers who are ready to graduate in developing work skills and, through placements within businesses in El Paso, to become employed.”

In addition, the Goodwill El Paso Job Link Centers is located in strategic geographical areas of El Paso which provide anyone looking for a job with resume building, employment skills, interviewing skills and the ability to search and apply for positions in the city.

