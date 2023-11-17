Goodwill worker arrested for threatening boss, breaking TV, fighting with Rome police officers

An employee of a Rome, Ga. Goodwill was arrested Tuesday for threatening his boss and a coworker, smashing objects in the store and fighting with police officers.

A Rome police affidavit did not say why officers were initially called, or what led up to the moments when Roshawn Taquan Baird became aggressive. When officers arrived, Baird “knowingly and willfully” refused to speak with them until he was questioned.

That’s when he became violent and “pushed one of the officers, then proceeded to pull away, pushing the other officer.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said in their report that Baird also broke a television and other objects at the Goodwill by throwing them on the floor and threatened his manager and another employee, saying he would “[expletive] them up.”

Baird then allegedly tried to grab an officer’s vest as if he was trying to remove their equipment, police said.

He was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass and making terroristic threats. Bond has not been set, jail records show.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: