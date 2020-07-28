Goodwill worker makes disturbing discovery in store’s donation box, Wisconsin cops say

A worker at a Goodwill store in Wisconsin made an explosive discovery on Monday, police say.

Around 10:15 a.m., a staff member at the West Bend Goodwill found something odd in the store’s donation box: a grenade, officials said in a news release.

The worker immediately called police, who arrived on the scene and confirmed the explosive was, indeed, a grenade before evacuating the store and surrounding area, police said.

Officials called in the county’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit which determined the grenade was live.

After ensuring the grenade was “safe,” the EOD team removed the device from the building and transported it for disposal, police said.

The discovery comes just days after a homeowner discovered a live World War II artillery shell in their Chicago yard while working outside, McClatchy News previously reported. The shell was removed and safely destroyed.

Officials reminded the public to “immediately clear the area and contact police” if they find a suspicious object or an item believed to be explosive.